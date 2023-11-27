bp helps build a talent pipeline with 20 scholarships for school leavers

Already with a foot on the ladder, Anya Larkin, 17, of Hartlepool, was among the first cohort of bp scholars to join the college last year. She said: “I chose engineering because of the practical hands-on nature of the course and because I know it will open-up multiple career opportunities to me.

“Green skills are so important for our future, and developments in Teesside are leading to the creation of hundreds of jobs which will require people with low carbon engineering skills.”



Proud to be among those selected for a place on the scholarship, she said: “This is a huge opportunity. One of the benefits of being associated with an employer such as bp is the opportunities it creates, both during the course and after.”



Delivered at the college’s Clean Energy Education Hub, the Teesside Clean Energy Technician Scholarship is a two-year full-time engineering course designed to deliver skills needed for developments in carbon capture and the green industries. The scholars will also receive a £100 weekly term-time allowance.



“bp has always believed that local people are at the heart of Teesside’s aims to be a world-class low carbon energy hub,” said Thomas Thayer, UK skills partnership manager at bp.

