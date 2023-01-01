Site traffic information and cookies

CCS

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a proven technology that captures carbon before it’s emitted into the atmosphere. CCS can help hard-to-abate industries, like steel and cement production, cut their CO2 and remain competitive in a net zero world
A CCS facility in open land with a deep blue sky overhead

What is CCS?

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a suite of technologies that can be deployed to allow the secure capture and geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO2).

 

The US is home to multiple states with suitable geology to store CO2 safely, securely and effectively. Geological regions appropriate for CCS have deep underground rock formations thousands of feet below the surface and allow for development without disturbing surrounding communities or habitats. bp actively participated in a study by the National Petroleum Council that noted the US has “one of the largest assessed CO2 geologic storage” capacities.

 

This gives the US an opportunity to deploy CCS to further reduce CO2 and we’re engaging with policymakers to help make it happen.

A man's hands spin a red wheel connected to a pipe
A graphic detailing how CCS works

Click to expand

How it works

CO2 is captured from various sources – either before it escapes into the atmosphere or directly from the air. The captured CO2 is compressed or liquefied and then transported, usually by pipeline. The CO2 is then safely stored permanently and securely thousands of feet underground – this process is often called “sequestration.”

Economic benefits of CCS

  • Supports jobs – CCS helps decarbonize industries like steel, cement, and refining, which can help the future economic viability of these sectors.
  • Reduces CO2 emissions – Industrial sectors are often top CO2 emitters in the US. CCS can help reduce CO2 emissions by capturing them and storing them safely underground.
  • Promotes economic growth – Enables industry to produce premium low carbon products and remain competitive in domestic and international markets.
  • Attracts investment – The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act further incentivize CCS, and potential related hydrogen projects. 
Two men in a warehouse work on half a piece of metal piping
An overhead shot of six workers wearing bright yellow vests standing in a circle looking at a document on a field

Safety

CO2 capture and transportation technologies have been operating safely across the globe and in the US for many years. CCS storage sites are thousands of feet underground and undergo stringent testing to ensure safety, combined with robust monitoring and governmental regulation and oversight.

 

In most of the US, the underground injection of CO2 is regulated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Underground Injection Control program Class VI permitting process. (A few states have received EPA approval to run their own Class VI permitting programs.) The permitting process can take several years to verify a storage operator has sufficiently characterized the site, set physical parameters to safely operate the site, has the correct monitoring technologies in place to track any movement of injected CO2 over time, and has the financial capability to address necessary remediation, if any.

