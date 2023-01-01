What is CCS?

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a suite of technologies that can be deployed to allow the secure capture and geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

The US is home to multiple states with suitable geology to store CO 2 safely, securely and effectively. Geological regions appropriate for CCS have deep underground rock formations thousands of feet below the surface and allow for development without disturbing surrounding communities or habitats. bp actively participated in a study by the National Petroleum Council that noted the US has “one of the largest assessed CO 2 geologic storage” capacities.