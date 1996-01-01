Gas & low carbon energy

Since setting our net zero ambition, we’ve tripled our total potential wind capacity in the US and added 9 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects. Each new project meets our high expectations in energy efficiencies, is expected to generate returns of 8-10% and brings customers more options for reliable and affordable clean energy.

But this is only the beginning. At bp, we aim to increase our low carbon investments 10-fold by 2050.



Our confidence in the opportunities of the energy transition is growing, and we believe we can accelerate our net zero ambition.