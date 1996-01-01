Site traffic information and cookies

Gas & low carbon energy

To become an integrated energy company, scaling up renewables is a major focus

Since setting our net zero ambition, we’ve tripled our total potential wind capacity in the US and added 9 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects. Each new project meets our high expectations in energy efficiencies, is expected to generate returns of 8-10% and brings customers more options for reliable and affordable clean energy.

 

But this is only the beginning. At bp, we aim to increase our low carbon investments 10-fold by 2050.

 

Our confidence in the opportunities of the energy transition is growing, and we believe we can accelerate our net zero ambition. 

Looking upward at the fiberglass blades of a wind turbine against a clear blue sky

Wind

We currently own or operate ten onshore wind assets across seven states, together they generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 540,000 homes a year. And we’re not just staying onshore, we’ve entered offshore wind with our strategic partner Equinor
An aerial view of more than 10 rows solar panels in a green field a dawn with light reflecting off of half of the panels

Lightsource bp

We are advancing solar energy projects across the United States through our 50-50 joint venture Lightsource bp. Our partnership brings together Lightsource bp’s solar development and management expertise with bp’s scale, relationships and trading capabilities
The backside of rows of solar panels that are facing a pink and yellow sunset

bp solar

We have a solar project pipeline spread across 12 states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest. Assets with a combined generating capacity of 2.2GW are expected to reach a final investment decision by 2025, with further projects progressing by 2030

