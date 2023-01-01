Offshore

Our strategic partnership with Equinor is developing US offshore wind projects, starting with up to 4.4 GW across the Northeast coast – projects known as Empire Wind (15–30 miles southeast of Long Island) and Beacon Wind (about 20 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts). The agreements with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority expect that these projects will produce enough electricity to power about 2 million New York homes and will help generate more than $1 billion in economic output to New York State.



The projects include port upgrades to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. Under the agreement, the terminal will transform into a world-class offshore wind port capable of staging and assembling the largest, most sophisticated offshore wind technology components for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects and for the growing US offshore industry on the East Coast. The partnership will also invest in the Port of Albany, making it America’s first offshore wind tower and transition piece manufacturing facility.