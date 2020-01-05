Effective January 1, 2012, the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act of 2010 (SB 657, which adds to California Civil Code Section 1714.43) will require all retail sellers and manufacturers doing business in the State of California to provide information regarding their efforts to eradicate slavery and human trafficking in their supply chains.
bp America Inc. (and its various brands and subsidiaries) is committed to the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labor, including human trafficking, and to the effective abolition of child labor. bp’s Code of Conduct, which applies to all bp entities, explicitly prohibits bp employees from hiring child or forced labor and states that any suspected instances of these abuses, whether in our own operations or those of suppliers, should be reported to our human resources (HR) function for investigation. bp’s employees and contractors are required to comply with the Code of Conduct and its standards, and bp provides training on the Code of Conduct to its personnel. Further, bp supports the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and has taken steps to incorporate respect for human rights in our management practices and governance. More information on bp’s support of human rights can be found here.
bp expects its suppliers to comply with legal requirements and operate consistently with the principles of bp’s Code of Conduct when working on our behalf. Accordingly, we consider these rights issues when we assess potential suppliers. bp does not have a formal verification program. bp employees who engage suppliers, vendors, or individual contractors to work on behalf of bp are required to brief them on the contents of bp’s Code of Conduct and seek their cooperation in adhering to the Code of Conduct - including, where possible, through a contractual requirement to act consistently with the Code of Conduct in the performance of their services. Our service, supply and distribution, and various other standard agreements require adherence to bp’s Code of Conduct. This does not require direct suppliers to make a certification regarding materials incorporated into their products. bp maintains internal accountability standards and procedures for employees and contractors who fail to meet the Code of Conduct and investigates suspected cases of non-compliance and will terminate contracts when a serious breach is found to have occurred.
American Carbon Registry (ACR)
BPPNA markets voluntary carbon credits sourced from ACR-listed projects.
This information and disclosure is not, and is not represented or presented as being, a form of certification or labelling of carbon credits or projects, nor is it a form of assurance, guarantee, or representation as to the quality, integrity, or attributes of the carbon credits or project(s) in question. Further, the information presented here is not, and is not intended to be, a supplement to or modification of any applicable voluntary carbon standard promulgated or adopted by any relevant registry or voluntary carbon organization. It has not been reviewed by nor endorsed by any such organization. The fact that a particular project or carbon credits sourced therefrom have been disclosed or otherwise referenced here does not mean that BPPNA guarantees the performance of the project or a specific outcome from the project or its associated carbon credits. The decision as to whether to purchase a carbon credit, and what offsetting or other claims to make based on the possession or use of that carbon credit, rests solely with the party purchasing and/or retiring the credit or the party on whose behalf BPPNA is retiring the credit. Nothing contained herein is or shall be construed as an offer to sell any carbon credit or any other product. BPPNA does not generally agree to contractual obligations, and generally does not make representations or warranties, with respect to whether there is a reversal related to a particular voluntary carbon offset project, or if future emissions reductions do not materialize with respect thereto.
Information related to project methodology and protocol for any projects listed on ACR are listed on the Projects report of the registry (111). If credits have been issued, the Project Credits Issued Report (112) will provide the "Project Methodology/Protocol" and the "Methodology/Protocol Version" used for those specific issued units. For unissued credits, this information will be subject to a future update. Information related to Project Site Location, Project Site State, and Project Site Country are available within the ACR Projects Report (111) and the Project Credits Issued (112) Report. All projects on ACR have passed verification and meet the standards established by ACR.
The projects are developed under the following ACR protocols:
Under the protocol for Improved Forest Management (IFM) on Non-Federal U.S. Forestlands, BPPNA markets voluntary carbon credits from the following projects:
With respect to durability, projects conducted under the ACR protocol for Improved Forest Management (IFM) on Non-Federal U.S. Forestlands carry risks of non permanence such as 1) unintentional reversals (e.g. fires, flood, and insect infestation) and 2) intentional reversals (eg. Land owners or project proponents choosing to discontinue Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU)1 projects activities and/or participate in an activity that reverses the sequestration previously achieved by a carbon sink).
ACR requires that GHG projects with a risk of reversals shall analyze and mitigate risk, and monitor, report, and compensate for reversals over the project term.2
Project Proponents commit to a minimum Project Term of 40 years. Projects must have effective risk mitigation measures in place to compensate fully for any loss of sequestered carbon whether this occurs through an unforeseen natural disturbance or through a Project Proponent or landowners’ choice to discontinue forest carbon project activities. Such mitigation measures can include contributions to the buffer pool, insurance, or other risk mitigation measures approved by ACR.
Project Proponents must conduct their risk assessment using the ACR Tool for Risk Analysis and Buffer Determination. The output of either tool is an overall risk category, expressed as a fraction, for the project translating into the buffer deduction that must be applied in the calculation of net ERTs (section G1). This deduction must be applied unless the Project Proponent uses another ACR-approved risk mitigation product.3
Under the protocol for Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) from International Sources, BPPNA markets voluntary carbon credits from the following projects:
With respect to durability, projects conducted under the ACR protocol for Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) from International Sources carry no risk of reversal.
Information on claims, if any, regarding the achievement of net zero emissions can be found within bp's Sustainability Report.
1 AFOLU projects - A broad category of ACR-eligible project activities that reduce GHG emissions and/or enhance GHG removals through changes in agriculture, forestry, and land-use practices. Definition taken from the ACR standard v8.0
2 Explanation taken from the ACR standard v8.0
3 Explanation taken from the v1.3 of the IFM Methodology April 2018 document