BP Products North America Inc. (BPPNA) markets offsets from voluntary carbon projects.

American Carbon Registry (ACR)

BPPNA markets voluntary carbon credits sourced from ACR-listed projects.

This information and disclosure is not, and is not represented or presented as being, a form of certification or labelling of carbon credits or projects, nor is it a form of assurance, guarantee, or representation as to the quality, integrity, or attributes of the carbon credits or project(s) in question. Further, the information presented here is not, and is not intended to be, a supplement to or modification of any applicable voluntary carbon standard promulgated or adopted by any relevant registry or voluntary carbon organization. It has not been reviewed by nor endorsed by any such organization. The fact that a particular project or carbon credits sourced therefrom have been disclosed or otherwise referenced here does not mean that BPPNA guarantees the performance of the project or a specific outcome from the project or its associated carbon credits. The decision as to whether to purchase a carbon credit, and what offsetting or other claims to make based on the possession or use of that carbon credit, rests solely with the party purchasing and/or retiring the credit or the party on whose behalf BPPNA is retiring the credit. Nothing contained herein is or shall be construed as an offer to sell any carbon credit or any other product. BPPNA does not generally agree to contractual obligations, and generally does not make representations or warranties, with respect to whether there is a reversal related to a particular voluntary carbon offset project, or if future emissions reductions do not materialize with respect thereto.

Information related to project methodology and protocol for any projects listed on ACR are listed on the Projects report of the registry (111). If credits have been issued, the Project Credits Issued Report (112) will provide the "Project Methodology/Protocol" and the "Methodology/Protocol Version" used for those specific issued units. For unissued credits, this information will be subject to a future update. Information related to Project Site Location, Project Site State, and Project Site Country are available within the ACR Projects Report (111) and the Project Credits Issued (112) Report. All projects on ACR have passed verification and meet the standards established by ACR.

The projects are developed under the following ACR protocols:

Improved Forest Management (IFM) on Non-Federal U.S. Forestlands; and

Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) from International Sources

Under the protocol for Improved Forest Management (IFM) on Non-Federal U.S. Forestlands, BPPNA markets voluntary carbon credits from the following projects:



ACR558 Finite Carbon – Park Forestry IFM. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project start date was on 05/01/2020. As of the date of this disclosure, the project has issued 266,462 tonnes from avoidance and 40,816 tonnes from removals.

ACR562 Finite Carbon – Hiawatha Sportsman's Club IFM. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project start date was on 07/02/2020. As of the date of this disclosure, the project has issued 404,583 tonnes from avoidance and 33,091 tonnes from removals.

ACR 571 Finite Carbon – AMC Maine Woods Initiative IFM. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project start date was on 07/22/2020. As of the date of this disclosure, the project has issued 266,462 tonnes from avoidance and 40,816 tonnes from removals.

ACR672 Finite Carbon – L.D. O'Rourke Foundation IFM. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project start date was on 03/12/2020. As of the date of this disclosure, the project has issued 213,184 tonnes from avoidance and 39,032 tonnes from removals.

ACR701 Finite Carbon – Windrock Land Company IFM. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project start date was on 06/16/2021. As of the date of this disclosure, the project has issued 646,189 tonnes from avoidance and 105,832 tonnes from removals.

ACR735 Finite Carbon – Loon Echo and Mahoosuc Land Trusts IFM. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. As of the date of this disclosure, the project start date was on 10/08/2021. The project has issued 54,571tonnes from avoidance.

With respect to durability, projects conducted under the ACR protocol for Improved Forest Management (IFM) on Non-Federal U.S. Forestlands carry risks of non permanence such as 1) unintentional reversals (e.g. fires, flood, and insect infestation) and 2) intentional reversals (eg. Land owners or project proponents choosing to discontinue Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU)1 projects activities and/or participate in an activity that reverses the sequestration previously achieved by a carbon sink).

ACR requires that GHG projects with a risk of reversals shall analyze and mitigate risk, and monitor, report, and compensate for reversals over the project term.2

Project Proponents commit to a minimum Project Term of 40 years. Projects must have effective risk mitigation measures in place to compensate fully for any loss of sequestered carbon whether this occurs through an unforeseen natural disturbance or through a Project Proponent or landowners’ choice to discontinue forest carbon project activities. Such mitigation measures can include contributions to the buffer pool, insurance, or other risk mitigation measures approved by ACR.

Project Proponents must conduct their risk assessment using the ACR Tool for Risk Analysis and Buffer Determination. The output of either tool is an overall risk category, expressed as a fraction, for the project translating into the buffer deduction that must be applied in the calculation of net ERTs (section G1). This deduction must be applied unless the Project Proponent uses another ACR-approved risk mitigation product.3

Under the protocol for Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) from International Sources, BPPNA markets voluntary carbon credits from the following projects:



ACR823 A-Gas South Korea 1. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project issued on 11/01/2022. The project has issued 88,945 tonnes from emissions avoidance.

ACR882 A-Gas South Korea 2. The project description and location are found here. The project timeline and start date are found in Section H of the Greenhouse Gas Report. The project issued on 05/11/2023. The project has issued 74,831 tonnes from emissions avoidance.

With respect to durability, projects conducted under the ACR protocol for Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) from International Sources carry no risk of reversal.

Information on claims, if any, regarding the achievement of net zero emissions can be found within bp's Sustainability Report.