Who we are

bp's commitment to the US dates back 150 years through our heritage companies. Today we are leading the way in helping to meet the energy needs of America and the world

Operator Tiffany Valencia

bp in the US

For over 150 years, bp has supplied the energy fueling America’s growth. Today, our US operations provide the investment, jobs and products underpinning both American prosperity and its transition to a lower-carbon future

The dome of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. with a clear blue sky in the background

Advocating for net zero in the US

Net zero means reaching a balance between emissions introduced to the atmosphere and emissions removed. To achieve it, we'll need governments, companies and consumers to work together to accelerate meaningful action. That's why bp is advocating for policies that can help bp, and the US, achieve our shared net zero ambition

Our commitment

We care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Above everything, that starts with safety and excellence in our operations. Our approach is built on respect, being consistent and having the courage to do the right thing. Everything bp aims to do as a company relies upon the safety of our operations, workforce and the communities around us

Operators at Fowler Ridge Wind Farm
A bp team meeting is held at a table at bp's Westlake campus in Houston, TX

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

In the US, bp’s DE&I work is guided by our Framework for Action and its three principles:

  • Transparency, rooted in data and made public to drive progress
  • Accountability, from education and metrics embedded in our daily operations and our reward structures
  • Talent, recruited from diverse candidate pools and nurtured for success
