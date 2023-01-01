Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at bp in the US

bp’s BRGs are employee-initiated and employee-driven groups supported by the diversity and inclusion team. They focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion so we can all do better together
We want to work with suppliers that share our values, support our aims, and genuinely care about building diverse, equitable and inclusive sustainable supply chains while striving for excellence in their delivery. Find out more about how we work with diverse owned businesses
Our ability to reimagine energy for the world depends on dedicated, skilled employees of character who work as a team to solve complex challenges. We recruit veterans because we value their experience and want to help develop their future. Find out more about how we support military veterans