Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at bp in the US

“We know that diverse, inclusive groups make better decisions, and better decisions benefit us all. bp is committed to creating a diverse and equitable workplace for all employees with a workforce reflective of the communities we live in.”

 

Mark Crawford, SVP, diversity equity and inclusion 

Headshot of Mark Crawford
bp team members sit at table and look over documentation together

In the US, bp’s DE&I work is guided by our Framework for Action and its three principles:

  • Transparency, rooted in data and made public to drive progress
  • Accountability, from education and metrics embedded in our daily operations and our reward structures
  • Talent, recruited from diverse candidate pools and nurtured for success.
Dave Lawler
“Our continuing goal is to foster an environment where all employees can reach their full potential and improve the advancement of African Americans and other underrepresented minorities. This framework will help overcome our biggest employment progression and retention challenges, and we’ll continue using it to make other improvements as needed.” 

 

Dave Lawler, chairman and president, bp America

Two bp employees discuss what's on a tablet computer

Business Resource Groups (BRGs)

bp’s BRGs are employee-initiated and employee-driven groups supported by the diversity and inclusion team. They focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion so we can all do better together
Two bp engineers look at paperwork on site while wearing hard hats

Supplier Diversity

We want to work with suppliers that share our values, support our aims, and genuinely care about building diverse, equitable and inclusive sustainable supply chains while striving for excellence in their delivery. Find out more about how we work with diverse owned businesses
An army veteran wearing camo speaks with another individual

Veteran Programs

Our ability to reimagine energy for the world depends on dedicated, skilled employees of character who work as a team to solve complex challenges. We recruit veterans because we value their experience and want to help develop their future. Find out more about how we support military veterans

Discover more

Learn about bp’s global approach to diversity, equity & inclusion

Discover why bp America, Inc. was named 'Best Place to Work for LGBT+ Equality' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Read bp’s 2020 DE&I Report