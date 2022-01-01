bp’s commitment to America goes well beyond providing the energy and jobs that fuel economic prosperity. The company also supports a wide range of institutions and initiatives that strengthen the communities where its employees live and work
The bp foundation inc. is a charitable (501c3) organization whose mission is to fund first-class projects around the world that address needs where they are greatest
bp is committed to supporting economic and environmental efforts in the Gulf of Mexico
bp’s commitment to supplier diversity is aligned with the company’s commitment to America