bp’s commitment to America goes well beyond providing the energy and jobs that fuel economic prosperity. The company also supports a wide range of institutions and initiatives that strengthen the communities where its employees live and work

bp donated more than $113 million to U.S. community programs between 2015 and 2019
Students wearing yellow hardhats and holding plastic bags

STEM education

Fueling the next generation of innovators through STEM education
Man wearing a two-part top with the left half being a camouflaged jacket and the right half being a suit jacket and tie

Veteran programs

bp's commitment to U.S. veterans and active duty service members
Woman wearing a green shirt, kneeling next to a child's pink bicycle

bp foundation

The bp foundation inc. is a charitable (501c3) organization whose mission is to fund first-class projects around the world that address needs where they are greatest
A shrimping boat with nets sailing on the water with birds flying around it

Gulf commitment

bp is committed to supporting economic and environmental efforts in the Gulf of Mexico
Two women shaking hands and a third watching

Supplier diversity

bp’s commitment to supplier diversity is aligned with the company’s commitment to America