  1. Home
  2. Community
  3. Supplier diversity

Supplier diversity in the US

bp is committed to positive partnering and supplier diversity - aiming to increase our annual diverse spend to $1bn by 2025

bp’s commitment to supplier diversity unlocks the value and power of a diverse, equitable and inclusive supply chain, boosting economic growth for underrepresented groups in the communities where we live and work

Interested in becoming a supplier?

Register in our diverse supplier portal

A blue background overlaid with text that says "Your business is our business" and a picture of a woman wearing a yellow top

Clear ambition

As a part of the US Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Framework for Action, a clear ambition was set to increase supplier diversity across the company, linking directly to bp’s wider ambition on responsible business and improving people’s lives in the communities where we work. Supplier diversity helps us build a stronger, better, more competitive company, aligning with America’s changing demographics.

Event attendees sit around tables at lunch while watching a presentation

Engaging with the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with certified minority-owned businesses at the chamber’s annual breakfast.

Two individuals stand side-by-side and have a discussion

Southern Region Minority Supplier Development Council board member and bp buyer, Karen Theriot, networking at the 2019 annual expo in Houston.

Positive economic impact

Over the last few decades, bp has seen the positive economic impact across the US as it is a supplier diversity leader in not only the energy industry but across corporate America. As such, we have been recognized by our supplier diversity partners in several ways:

View recognitions
  • Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council Honorary Chair (2022)
  • Women's Enterprise USA Supplier Diversity Icons & Legends (2022)
  • Disability: IN Disability Equality Index 90% rating
  • National Business Inclusion Consortium Best of the Best Corporation for Inclusion nominee (2022)
  • Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Outstanding Diversity and Inclusion Practices in Procurement Teams and Best Collaborative Teamwork Project nominee
  • Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance Corporation of the Year (Texas 2020)
  • Women’s Business Enterprise National Council America’s Top Corporations for Women’s Business Hall of Fame (2018, 2019)
  • US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Corporation of the Year (2020) 
These awards recognize corporations with supplier diversity programs and processes that have worked especially hard to sustain and bring qualified and competitive minority and/or women business enterprises (M/WBEs) into their supply chains.

Supporting employees and jobs

bp is proud that its US program supports nearly 10,000 employees and 125,000 jobs which creates social and economic value, strengthens our reputation, drives our performance and underpins our strategy.  Since 2018, bp has spent 1.3b with 177 women- and minority- owned businesses in the US alone, and bp is not done yet!  The company is working toward achieving $1 billion in annual spend with certified diverse business enterprises by 2025.

 

Contact

Email: supplierdiversity@bp.com

 

Numerous individuals sit around a long table, watching a presenter speak

Prime suppliers discussing the importance of accurate and timely reporting of diverse spend at bp’s 2019 Prime Supplier Roundtable in Houston.

How to get started

  1. Get certified by one of our partner organizations
  2. Understand our business
  3. Complete our registration
  4. Wait for a potential sourcing opportunity
New diverse supplier platform overview
Operators at BP Whiting Refinery

Steps to doing business with bp

Create a company profile in the supplier diversity database to be considered for business with bp, and contact supplierdiversity@bp.com to explore opportunities.

Recognized diverse supplier accreditations

We positively partner to contribute to social mobility and the ecosystem of DE&I by buying inclusively and aiming to spend $1b with certified diverse suppliers annually by 2025. Our partners include certifying councils, chambers of commerce and their regional affiliates – all on mission to increase diverse supplier inclusion across corporate America.

Logo for Disability: IN

Disability: IN

Logo for nglcc

National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)

Logo for NMSDC

National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

Logo for National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC)

National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Small Business Administration (SBA) logo

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Logo for Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)