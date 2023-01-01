bp is committed to positive partnering and supplier diversity - aiming to increase our annual diverse spend to $1bn by 2025
As a part of the US Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Framework for Action, a clear ambition was set to increase supplier diversity across the company, linking directly to bp’s wider ambition on responsible business and improving people’s lives in the communities where we work. Supplier diversity helps us build a stronger, better, more competitive company, aligning with America’s changing demographics.
Engaging with the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with certified minority-owned businesses at the chamber’s annual breakfast.
Southern Region Minority Supplier Development Council board member and bp buyer, Karen Theriot, networking at the 2019 annual expo in Houston.
Over the last few decades, bp has seen the positive economic impact across the US as it is a supplier diversity leader in not only the energy industry but across corporate America. As such, we have been recognized by our supplier diversity partners in several ways:
bp is proud that its US program supports nearly 10,000 employees and 125,000 jobs which creates social and economic value, strengthens our reputation, drives our performance and underpins our strategy. Since 2018, bp has spent 1.3b with 177 women- and minority- owned businesses in the US alone, and bp is not done yet! The company is working toward achieving $1 billion in annual spend with certified diverse business enterprises by 2025.
Prime suppliers discussing the importance of accurate and timely reporting of diverse spend at bp’s 2019 Prime Supplier Roundtable in Houston.
Create a company profile in the supplier diversity database to be considered for business with bp, and contact supplierdiversity@bp.com to explore opportunities.
We positively partner to contribute to social mobility and the ecosystem of DE&I by buying inclusively and aiming to spend $1b with certified diverse suppliers annually by 2025. Our partners include certifying councils, chambers of commerce and their regional affiliates – all on mission to increase diverse supplier inclusion across corporate America.