The energy industry is changing faster than ever. As global demand for energy continues to rise, the fuels mix is shifting toward lower-carbon sources. Meeting the world’s need for more energy requires a spirit of invention and purpose, and bp’s scientists and engineers will help drive this transition – both today and in the future.
Just as the energy sector needs more innovators, the United States faces a chronic shortage of graduates with the right skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). That’s why bp is working with community and educational partners to find ways to help close the skills gap and encourage students, especially girls and underrepresented minorities, to pursue STEM.
bp and its employees understand that education is truly the epicenter if students are to access rewarding, in-demand and sustainable careers beyond school. Through volunteerism, mentorship and knowledge sharing, the bp employee community strives to play a key role in ensuring that a quality education is not limited by zip code.
For more than 6 decades, bp has supported STEM education programs across the U.S., investing about $28 million in the past five years alone. The company’s efforts are focused on teacher training and development, sponsoring student programs that inspire STEM learning, and encouraging employees to volunteer and mentor in their communities.
To help young people develop strong foundations in STEM, bp is working to improve student aptitude, especially among girls and underrepresented minorities. One example is bp’s partnership with Million Women Mentors, a national campaign that empowers employees to volunteer as mentors and instill confidence in girls to help them succeed in STEM.
In addition to promoting STEM education with students at the primary, middle and secondary levels, bp continues engagement via efforts focused via its university relationships and programming. bp offers real-world opportunities for college students the opportunity to learn about the energy industry and work with emerging technologies through various initiatives including the Ultimate Field Trip and IST Sophomore Experience. These hands-on programs are designed to help students build real-world skills before graduation. Find out about more about bp’s programming for university students.
To partner with bp in developing tomorrow’s STEM leaders, visit bp’s resources tab for tools and activities that can be used to share STEM content with students of any age.
Today’s global economy demands a highly skilled workforce equipped to drive innovation in a dynamic, high-tech world. To prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, students need, not only a quality education, but also a strong foundation in STEM. Whether you’re a teacher, a STEM professional, a parent or a volunteer in your community, you can help inspire future innovators by engaging them in STEM activities and encouraging them to pursue subjects like science and math.
These tools and resources, supported by bp, will help you share fun, high-quality STEM content with students of any age – in the classroom or in the community.
You can help inspire young people to explore STEM, as well as support teachers in the classroom. A variety of resources and activities, created by our strategic partners, are available to help you engage with and motivate students to pursue STEM pathways.