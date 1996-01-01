Site traffic information and cookies

Fueling the next generation of innovators with STEM

To be prepared for the jobs of tomorrow, students need a strong foundation in STEM today.
Science Works
bp is committed to STEM and offers digital resources from science experiments to college and career guides for students, teachers and professionals.
Intro
The energy industry is changing faster than ever. As global demand for energy continues to rise, the fuels mix is shifting toward lower-carbon sources. Meeting the world’s need for more energy requires a spirit of invention and purpose, and bp’s scientists and engineers will help drive this transition – both today and in the future.

Just as the energy sector needs more innovators, the United States faces a chronic shortage of graduates with the right skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). That’s why bp is working with community and educational partners to find ways to help close the skills gap and encourage students, especially girls and underrepresented minorities, to pursue STEM. 

bp and its employees understand that education is truly the epicenter if students are to access rewarding, in-demand and sustainable careers beyond school. Through volunteerism, mentorship and knowledge sharing, the bp employee community strives to play a key role in ensuring that a quality education is not limited by zip code.

Child with protective gear
Student with VR headset on
Student looking at models
Students looking at PC
Student using a drilling simulation
Students take part in real-life work experiences through the bp STEM educational program.
Virtual reality brings excitement to local museum attendees.
Hands-on learning is a key learning component for students .
Students learn to code using computer game technology.
Students experience real-life drilling simulations.
bp and STEM Education

 

Inspiring future innovators for more than 60 years

For more than 6 decades, bp has supported STEM education programs across the U.S., investing about $28 million in the past five years alone. The company’s efforts are focused on teacher training and development, sponsoring student programs that inspire STEM learning, and encouraging employees to volunteer and mentor in their communities.

 

To help young people develop strong foundations in STEM, bp is working to improve student aptitude, especially among girls and underrepresented minorities. One example is bp’s partnership with Million Women Mentors, a national campaign that empowers employees to volunteer as mentors and instill confidence in girls to help them succeed in STEM.

How bp is bridging the STEM skills gap

Learn more about STEM

Supporting STEM in higher education 

In addition to promoting STEM education with students at the primary, middle and secondary levels, bp continues engagement via efforts focused via its university relationships and programming. bp offers real-world opportunities for college students the opportunity to learn about the energy industry and work with emerging technologies through various initiatives including the Ultimate Field Trip and IST Sophomore Experience. These hands-on programs are designed to help students build real-world skills before graduation.  Find out about more about bp’s programming for university students.

 

To partner with bp in developing tomorrow’s STEM leaders, visit bp’s resources tab for tools and activities that can be used to share STEM content with students of any age.

STEM Resources

 

Today’s global economy demands a highly skilled workforce equipped to drive innovation in a dynamic, high-tech world. To prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, students need, not only a quality education, but also a strong foundation in STEM. Whether you’re a teacher, a STEM professional, a parent or a volunteer in your community, you can help inspire future innovators by engaging them in STEM activities and encouraging them to pursue subjects like science and math.

 

These tools and resources, supported by bp, will help you share fun, high-quality STEM content with students of any age – in the classroom or in the community.

Hands-On Activities

Students performing hands-on STEM activities
Ages 4-7
Ages 7-11
Ages 11-14
Ages 14-16

Enterprise Trading Game

 

Ex'straw'dinary Engineering

 

Interview Skills Workshop

 

Mock Interview

 

Team Building

 

Oil Extraction Challenge

  • Great engineering (video)
Great engineering

Great engineering

See the impact of engineering

  • What does oil look like? (video)
What does oil look like?

What does oil look like?

Take a look!

Ages 16-18

Enterprise Trading Game

 

Interview Skills Workshop

 

Oil Extraction Challenge

 

Team Building

  • Great engineering (video)
Great engineering

Great engineering

See the impact of engineering

  • What does oil look like? (video)
What does oil look like?

What does oil look like?

Take a look!

Team Building

Energy related science experiments

Elementary students

Elementary school science experiments

pdf / 5.8 MB
Download now
Middle school students

Middle school science experiments

pdf / 4.2 MB
Download now
High school students

High school science experiments

pdf / 3.5 MB
Download now

College preparation resources

Students wearing glasses

Preparing for college resource guide

pdf / 1.5 MB
Download now
Operators at Toledo Refinery

Career pathways in STEM

pdf / 6.4 MB
Download now

STEM videos

Find out how Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law helps a swimmer win the race. bp and STEM education, bringing science to life in the classroom, on the field and everywhere.

Through STEM education, bp is working to inspire tomorrow’s scientists, engineers and even athletes. BP set out to examine the science behind basketball to show its continuing support of STEM education in a new way.

Learn how Sir Isaac Newton’s Second Law helps football players on the field. bp and STEM education, bringing science to life in the classroom, on the field and everywhere.

Gray’s Anatomy and gymnastics – where’s the connection? Discover more about the science behind gymnastics. bp and STEM education, bringing science to life in the classroom, on the field and everywhere.

Find out how Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law helps a swimmer win the race. bp and STEM education, bringing science to life in the classroom, on the field and everywhere.

Through STEM education, bp is working to inspire tomorrow’s scientists, engineers and even athletes. BP set out to examine the science behind basketball to show its continuing support of STEM education in a new way.

Learn how Sir Isaac Newton’s Second Law helps football players on the field. bp and STEM education, bringing science to life in the classroom, on the field and everywhere.

Gray’s Anatomy and gymnastics – where’s the connection? Discover more about the science behind gymnastics. bp and STEM education, bringing science to life in the classroom, on the field and everywhere.

Partner Websites

 

You can help inspire young people to explore STEM, as well as support teachers in the classroom. A variety of resources and activities, created by our strategic partners, are available to help you engage with and motivate students to pursue STEM pathways.

bp STEM partner websites
Million Women Mentors
National Action Council of Minorities in Engineering
National Energy Education Development Project
National Society of Black Engineers
Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers
Society of Women Engineers