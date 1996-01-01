The energy industry is changing faster than ever. As global demand for energy continues to rise, the fuels mix is shifting toward lower-carbon sources. Meeting the world’s need for more energy requires a spirit of invention and purpose, and bp’s scientists and engineers will help drive this transition – both today and in the future.

Just as the energy sector needs more innovators, the United States faces a chronic shortage of graduates with the right skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). That’s why bp is working with community and educational partners to find ways to help close the skills gap and encourage students, especially girls and underrepresented minorities, to pursue STEM.

bp and its employees understand that education is truly the epicenter if students are to access rewarding, in-demand and sustainable careers beyond school. Through volunteerism, mentorship and knowledge sharing, the bp employee community strives to play a key role in ensuring that a quality education is not limited by zip code.