bp takes full ownership of Beacon Wind

In January 2024, bp and Equinor announced an agreement to restructure the ownership of their joint US offshore wind projects. The transactions related to Empire Offshore Wind Holdings LLC, Beacon Wind Holdings LLC and the associated project company that holds the Astoria Gateway for Renewable Energy site, closed April 4, 2024 after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals. Subject to certain conditions, Equinor will also take over bp’s 50% share of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) lease.

The agreement results in bp taking full ownership of the Beacon Wind 1 and 2 projects located in federal waters between Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Long Island, New York.

