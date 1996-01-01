Site traffic information and cookies

Hydrogen & carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Hydrogen and CCS can help decarbonize industries

bp is focusing its prospective hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS) portfolio – evaluating opportunities for potential hydrogen pilot projects, as well as CCS and infrastructure developments.

Recognizing potential

bp sees potential for bringing low carbon hydrogen into service where it really counts: close to industrial clusters. When hydrogen is used as fuel, it emits no carbon dioxide. Decarbonizing its production would enable it to become a great energy choice for industries such as iron, steel and chemicals; and heavy transport – trucks, ships and aircraft – that need fuels.
CCS in the Midwest

Advocating for lower carbon energy

We’ve been working at the local, state and federal level, actively advocating for the passage of policies that support growth for hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS).

 

In 2024, bp and the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen – known as the MachH2 coalition – signed an agreement with the US Department of Energy for a $1 billion federal award to help fund development of a regional low-carbon hydrogen hub in the Midwest. As part of that proposed project, bp is evaluating plans to develop blue hydrogen production at or near our Whiting, Indiana refinery.

