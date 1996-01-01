We’ve been working at the local, state and federal level, actively advocating for the passage of policies that support growth for hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS).

In 2024, bp and the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen – known as the MachH2 coalition – signed an agreement with the US Department of Energy for a $1 billion federal award to help fund development of a regional low-carbon hydrogen hub in the Midwest. As part of that proposed project, bp is evaluating plans to develop blue hydrogen production at or near our Whiting, Indiana refinery.