bp pulse, a leading EV charging network in the UK, has made significant progress in delivering the roll-out of rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in 2023.
Last year, the company committed to investing £1 billion in the UK’s EV infrastructure over the next decade, with a focus on rapid and ultra-fast charging in convenient locations for drivers.
And bp pulse can today confirm good progress on this commitment, with more than double the number of ultra-fast charge points on its UK public network, compared with the same period the previous year. The network now operates over 3,000 high speed* charge points across the UK.
Investment in the latest charging technology has been delivered alongside great progress in bp pulse’s reliability across the network.
bp pulse is developing its new EV charging hubs at major transport intersections, on trunk roads and at the heart of the UK road network. And nine EV charging hubs, each with at least six ultra-fast charge points, were added to the bp pulse network over the year, including in Macclesfield, Tamworth, Uttoxeter, Hull, Dudley and more.
In September 2023, bp pulse unveiled the UK’s largest public EV charging hub at the NEC Birmingham. The Gigahub™ was officially opened by The Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, and can simultaneously charge up to 180 EVs.
“Over the last 12 months, we have invested in expanding our network infrastructure, installing the latest in charging technology and delivering improved network reliability.
“We have been dedicated to delivering the infrastructure needed to help achieve the UK’s transition to electric vehicles and more than doubling the number of ultra-fast chargers on our network is testament to our progress.
“I’m delighted in the overall progress we have made in 2023 and the major milestones bp pulse has achieved, opening nine new EV charging hubs across the country, including the UK’s largest. We now have 20 EV charging hubs across the country and plans for hundreds more by 2030.
“2023 saw the UK achieve a milestone with the installation of 10,000 rapid and ultra-fast chargersi, making it a significant year for EV charging infrastructure development in the UK. And for bp pulse, I’m extremely optimistic that 2024 will be another exceptional year of delivery.”
* High speed is defined here as charge points 50kW and above
bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business. It is one of the largest rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks in the UK and operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany.
bp is backing Britain with plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes up to £1 billion for EV charging infrastructure. bp pulse plans to roll out hundreds of hubs by 2030 in urban areas, on trunk roads and motorways and at destinations such as restaurants, retail parks and hotels.
bp’s wider transformation is under way. While we’re mostly in oil & gas today, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon businesses, convenience stores and power trading from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year.
