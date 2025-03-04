BPme Rewards Price Terms & Conditions

|LIVE DATE: 04.03.25 - 31.03.25 (Inclusive)
|Offer and Price
|Products
|Ready To Drink Cocktail Cans
3 for £7
|Captain Morgan Spiced Gold & Cola 250ml, Gordon's Gin & Slimline Tonic 250ml, Gordon's Gin & Tonic Can 250ml, Jack Daniels & Coke 330ml, Manchester Raspberry Gin & Sicilian Lemon Tonic 250ml, Shake Baby Shake Passion Fruit Martini 250ml, Shake Baby Shake Raspberry Mojito 250ml, Shake Baby Shake Tropical Daiquiri 250ml, Smirnoff & Cranberry Premix 250ml, DRTY Mango Passion Hard Seltzer 330ml, DRTY Raspberry Rose Hard Seltzer 330ml, DRTY White Citrus Hard Seltzer 330ml, Red Leg Spiced Rum And Cola 250ml, Jack Daniels and Coke Zero 330ml, Bacardi Mojito 250ml, Bombay Citrus Collins 250ml, Malibu & Cola Caribbean Rum 250ml, BE. Passionfruit Martini Cocktail 200ml, BE. Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktail 200ml, M&S Raspberry Mojito 250ml, M&S Passionstar Martini 240ml, M&S Pink Passion Martini 250ml, M&S Gin & Tonic Can 250ml, M&S Mojito Can 250ml, M&S Pina Colada Can 250ml, M&S Peach On The Beach 250ml, M&S Blackberry Gin Bramble 250ml, M&S Think Pink Gin & Tonic Can 250ml, M&S Cosmo Vodka & Cranberry Can 250ml, M&S Vodka & Tonic Can 250ml, M&S Gin & Diet Tonic 250ml, M&S Whisky Sour 250ml
|M&S Mini Bites
2 for £7
|Millionaire's Mini Bites 270g, Chocolate Cornflake Mini Bites 180g, Chocolate Chunk Flapjack Mini Bites 235g, Chocolate Mini Bites 295g, Chocolate & Orange Mini Bites 310g, Chocolate Teacake Mini Bites 280g, Rocky Road Mini Bites 210g, All Butter Flapjack Mini Bites 320g, Oatberry Cluster Mini Bites 300g, Caramel Crispy Mini Bites 195g, Brownie Mini Bites 235g, Extremely Chocolatey Mini Yule Log Bites 295g, Millionaire's Mini Bites 270g, Percy Pig Mini Bites 210g, Salted Caramel Popcorn Mini Bites 165g, Rocky Road Mini Bites 210g, Double Chocolate Mini Bites 295g, All Butter Flapjack Mini Bites 320g, Caramel Crispy Mini Bite 195g, Chocolate Cornflake Mini Bites 180g, Brownie Mini Bites 235g, Chocolate Crispy Caramel Mini Bites 270g, Extremely Chocolatey Snowy Yule Log Bites 295g, Percy Pig Mini Bites 210g, Cereal Milk Clusters Mini Bites 200g, Loaded Millionaires Brownie Mini Bites 300g, Heavenly Chocolate Brownie Mini Bites 235g, Brookie Dough Brownie Mini Bites 270g, Chocolate Hazelnut Mini Bites 215g, Pretzel Fudge Mini Bites 225g
|Wild Bean Cafe Sweet Treat Deal
£4
|Almond Croissant, Pain Aux Raisins, Butter Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Chocolate Twist, Custard Danish, Maple Pecan, Cinnamon Swirl, Triple Chocolate Filled Doughnut, Caramelised Biscuit Doughnut, Strawberry Filled Doughnut, FFN Pain Aux Raisins, FFN Chocolate Twist, FFN Pain Au Chocolat, FFN Custard Danish, FFN Butter Croissant, FFN Maple Pecan, FFN Almond Croissant, Wild Bean Cafe RTD Mocha 250ml, Wild Bean Cafe RTD Latte 250ml
|
Freixenet
£11
|Freixenet Prosecco D.O.C 75cl, Freixenet Rose 75cl
|Wild Bean Cafe Carry Handle Thermal Mug
Standard: £8
BPme Rewards Price: £6
|Wild Bean Cafe Carry Handle Thermal Mug 16oz
|Wild Bean Cafe Reusable Collapsible Cup
Standard: £6
BPme Rewards Price: £4.50
|Wild Bean Cafe Reusable Collapsible 12oz Cup
|Wild Bean Cafe Stainless Steel Bottle
Standard: £10
BPme Rewards Price: £7.50
|Wild Bean Cafe Keep Cold Stainless Steel Bottle
