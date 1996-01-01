Site traffic information and cookies

Soft Drinks Included In Sweet Treat & Breakfast Deals

In the table below you will find the soft drinks included in the Wild Bean Cafe Sweet Treat Deal and the Wild Bean Cafe Breakfast Deal.

Red Bull Sugarfree 250ml
Red Bull Energy Drink 250ml
Red Bull Tropical Edition 250ml
Red Bull Coconut & Berry 250ml
Red Bull Summer Edition Watermelon 250ml
Red Bull Summer Cactus 250ml
Red Bull Apricot & Strawberry 250ml
Red Bull Juneberry 250ml
Monster Energy 500ml
Monster Energy  Absolutely Zero 500ml
Monster Energy Ultra 500ml
Monster Energy Juice Mango Loco 500ml
Monster Energy Pacific Punch 500ml
Monster Khaotic 500ml
Monster Punch 500ml
Monster Pipeline Punch 500ml
Monster Ultra Fiesta 500ml
Monster Monarch 500ml
Monster Ultra Gold 500ml
Monster Full Throttle Zero 500ml
Monster Ultra Rosa 500ml
Monster  Aussie Lemonade 500ml
Copella Cloudy Apple 300ml
Tropicana  Original Orange 300ml
Tropicana Smooth Orange 300ml
Tropicana Multivitamins 300ml