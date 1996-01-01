In the table below you will find the soft drinks included in the Wild Bean Cafe Sweet Treat Deal and the Wild Bean Cafe Breakfast Deal.
|Red Bull
|Sugarfree 250ml
|Red Bull
|Energy Drink 250ml
|Red Bull
|Tropical Edition 250ml
|Red Bull
|Coconut & Berry 250ml
|Red Bull
|Summer Edition Watermelon 250ml
|Red Bull
|Summer Cactus 250ml
|Red Bull
|Apricot & Strawberry 250ml
|Red Bull
|Juneberry 250ml
|Monster Energy
|500ml
|Monster Energy
|Absolutely Zero 500ml
|Monster Energy
|Ultra 500ml
|Monster Energy
|Juice Mango Loco 500ml
|Monster Energy
|Pacific Punch 500ml
|Monster
|Khaotic 500ml
|Monster
|Punch 500ml
|Monster
|Pipeline Punch 500ml
|Monster
|Ultra Fiesta 500ml
|Monster
|Monarch 500ml
|Monster
|Ultra Gold 500ml
|Monster
|Full Throttle Zero 500ml
|Monster
|Ultra Rosa 500ml
|Monster
|Aussie Lemonade 500ml
|Copella
|Cloudy Apple 300ml
|Tropicana
|Original Orange 300ml
|Tropicana
|Smooth Orange 300ml
|Tropicana
|Multivitamins 300ml