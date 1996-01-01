bp in the UK

Today, most of the energy we produce is oil and gas. But as we and the UK transition towards net zero that will change. The UK has a plan to boost long-term energy security and cut emissions. At bp, we’re already hard at work on the challenge. bp intends to invest up to £18 billion in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030, demonstrating bp’s firm commitment to the UK, and helping the country to deliver on its bold ambitions to boost energy security and reach net zero.
As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, bp intends to continue investing in North Sea oil and gas, while driving down operational emissions. bp is also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments in the UK, including billions for solutions like offshore wind, EV charging, hydrogen and carbon capture. And our plans go beyond just infrastructure - they see us supporting the economy, skills development and job opportunities in the communities where we operate.
Find out more about the UK projects in which bp is looking to invest - and the wider activities supporting them. bp to invest up to £18 billion in UK energy system by 2030