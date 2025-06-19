Meet the engineers helping to keep bp’s refineries running

‘A culture of reliability’



Amanda Nurse oversees a global team of engineers focused on one of bp’s most business-critical priorities: keeping its refineries running smoothly. Her team plays a central role in bp’s global reliability improvement programme, where they work to reduce operational disruptions and improve the long-term performance of bp’s refining and oil and gas assets.

This focus directly supports bp’s reset strategy and emphasis on operational performance.

“We’re not just fixing problems; we are building a culture of reliability,” Amanda says. “We’re constantly asking what could go wrong, and how do we stop it before it happens so we can support long-term stability and growth.”

In her role as a reliability discipline lead, she has put a range of programmes in place, including vulnerability studies and root cause analyses to help identify potential issues before they escalate into shutdowns. Today, many of the tools she has helped to put in place are standard across bp’s refining operations.

“It’s about being rigorously data driven and making the right investments, at the right time, in the right places,” she says. “One of the exciting things about reliability is seeing how a small insight like a weak signal in a vibration pattern can lead to a big win for safety, performance and cost.”

Amanda’s approach was shaped by hands-on experience. Early in her career, she worked as a maintenance and reliability engineer at the Whiting refinery, where she often needed to solve operational challenges.

