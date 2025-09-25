The Energy Outlook 2025 explores the future of energy in an evolving global landscape

bp today published the Energy Outlook 2025, exploring some of the global trends that may shape the future global energy system. This year’s edition explores two possible scenarios, Current Trajectory and Below 2°, and details a range of possible outcomes, key trends and uncertainties that could develop within energy markets over the next 25 years.

“The future of the global energy system, including the likely speed and nature of the energy transition, is one of the most important and fascinating topics of our time. ” Spencer Dale, bp’s Chief Economist

Spencer Dale, bp’s Chief Economist, said: “The future of the global energy system, including the likely speed and nature of the energy transition, is one of the most important and fascinating topics of our time. This year’s Outlook examines a range of issues including the changing structure of oil demand, the continuing electrification of the energy system, and the possible impacts of Artificial Intelligence on the energy system of the future.”



“As the Outlook discusses, the world is currently consuming more of all kinds of energy. The trends that underpin that demand help determine what will be produced and consumed in the years to come.”

This year’s Outlook also has a new section exploring the potential implications of other current issues influencing the future shape of the energy system, such as increased geopolitical fragmentation, and recent trends in energy efficiency.



To find out more on the Energy Outlook, click here

