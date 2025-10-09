bp delivers on six start-ups in 2025

bp has safely started up its sixth major upstream oil and gas project of 2025 with production from the Murlach field in the UK North Sea.
The six projects add around 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production, contributing to bp’s target to deliver an additional 250,000 boed combined peak net production by the end of 2027.
“Murlach is the sixth start-up for bp in 2025 and marks another important milestone in our plan to deliver 10 major upstream oil and gas projects by the end of 2027,” said Ewan Drummond, bp’s senior vice president of projects.
“These projects reflect bp's strength in safely increasing production to supply energy to meet global demand, while maintaining a relentless focus on shareholder returns. They also highlight our focus on efficient delivery, with four starting up ahead of schedule.”
Murlach adds a peak net production of around 15,000 boed to the bp-operated Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the central North Sea, a hub that has been operating for 27 years.
The project, which received government and regulatory approvals in 2023, involved the redevelopment of a field originally in operation in the early 2000s. bp acquired the field licence after it was relinquished by the previous operator.
The redevelopment included drilling two new wells, adding subsea equipment, reusing some existing kit, and making topside changes to the ETAP central processing facility.
Doris Reiter, senior vice president of bp North Sea, said: “A key focus for bp in the North Sea is to identify opportunities that can be developed competitively using existing infrastructure to effectively manage established oil and gas hubs for the entirety of their lifespan. Murlach serves as another great example of this.
“It’s also testament to the skill and dedication of the bp team, our co-venturer NEO NEXT Energy, and supply chain colleagues.”
bp press office, London: +44 20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This document contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘targets’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp. Actual results or outcomes, may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; the receipt of relevant third-party and/or regulatory approvals; future levels of industry product supply; demand and pricing; operational problems; regulatory or legal actions; economic and financial conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; the actions of competitors, trading partners and others; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; wars and acts of terrorism, cyber-attacks or sabotage; and the risk factors discussed under “Risk factors” in bp’s most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and in any of our more recent public reports. Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.