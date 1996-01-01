Convenience & mobility

The future of mobility, energy and services for our customers
bp’s presence spans more than 8,000 retail sites, including bp-, ARCO/ampm-, Amoco-, Thorntons- and TravelCenters of America-branded sites. We are committed to putting the customer and the consumer at the heart of what we do to help accelerate the mobility revolution and redefine the convenience experience at service stations.
In October 2017, we announced the reintroduction of our long-standing Amoco brand to the US fuel retail sector – around a century after the first Amoco service station opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Now with a growing presence in the New York market as well as across five states on the US's Pacific Coast, our ampm retail sites are where the most craveable food and snacks intersect with the most convenient experience around.
In 2021, we took full ownership of Thorntons, a Kentucky-based fuel and convenience store, marking our re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US.
In May 2023, bp acquired TA for $1.3 billion. Located on major highways across US on sites averaging 25 acres, TA is set to complement bp’s existing off-highway US mobility and convenience business.