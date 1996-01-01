Site traffic information and cookies

Convenience & mobility

The future of mobility, energy and services for our customers

A woman fills up her car at a Thorntons station
In the US, our retail sites span 46 states and the District of Columbia and serve more than three million customers daily, representing about 38% of bp's global branded sites footprint.
Our brands are part of Americans’ everyday lives 

bp’s presence spans more than 8,000 retail sites, including bp-, ARCO/ampm-, Amoco-, Thorntons- and TravelCenters of America-branded sites. We are committed to putting the customer and the consumer at the heart of what we do to help accelerate the mobility revolution and redefine the convenience experience at service stations.

Snapshot: Travel Centers of America (TA) Acquisition

  • TA joined bp’s US brands in May 2023
  • TA’s 19,000 team members serve 300 locations across 44 states
  • In 2023, bp’s convenience business delivered over 60% growth year-on-year in gross margin, with the contribution of TA
A TravelCenters of America station with bp pumps

Two people check out with drinks and food at a Thorntons station

Meet our US brands 

The Amoco logo against a white background

Amoco

In October 2017, we announced the reintroduction of our long-standing Amoco brand to the US fuel retail sector – around a century after the first Amoco service station opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The ampm logo against a white background

ampm

Now with a growing presence in the New York market as well as across five states on the US's Pacific Coast, our ampm retail sites are where the most craveable food and snacks intersect with the most convenient experience around.

The Thorntons logo against a white background

Thorntons

In 2021, we took full ownership of Thorntons, a Kentucky-based fuel and convenience store, marking our re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US.
The TravelCenters of America logo against a white background

TravelCenters of America

In May 2023, bp acquired TA for $1.3 billion. Located on major highways across US on sites averaging 25 acres, TA is set to complement bp’s existing off-highway US mobility and convenience business.

