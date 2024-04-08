4 reasons why bp is investing in the future of mobility

In recent years, bp has made significant investments in the future of mobility in the US, starting by introducing its electric vehicle charging business as bp pulse to America in 2021, and acquiring TravelCenters of America for $1.3 billion in 2023. The investments are a massive expansion of bp’s Convenience and Mobility business, and over time will be part of the company’s transition into an integrated energy company that delivers long-term value for shareholders—and everyday people. Here are some of the reasons bp is investing in the future of mobility, in America: 1. Turning gas stations into integrated fueling stations is a growth opportunity for bp’s other businesses bp's 2023 purchase of TravelCenters of America added nearly 280 retail locations along major US highway corridors. Now, bp has nearly 8,000 retail sites across 46 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 3 million people every day across bp’s US brands, including ARCO/ampm, Amoco, and Thorntons. Collectively, the brands make up bp’s Convenience and Mobility business, which is one of the company’s Transition Growth Engines. The expanded network creates a powerful business opportunity not only for the company’s EV charging business, but also for bp’s other Transition Growth Engine businesses—convenience, biofuels and renewable natural gas, and hydrogen—to be available to consumers all at one place. Today, for example, if you’re driving from, say, Seattle to Portland, Oregon, you could stop at an ampm location and charge your electric vehicle at a bp pulse charging station—or fill up your gas tank.

“Our customer-obsessed mission is to provide our guests with an integrated experience, enabling them to engage with bp products and services when, where, and how they want.” Greg Franks , SVP, Mobility and Convenience, Americas

2. Building mobility infrastructure positions bp to perform within the new market Part of the case for bp’s investment in the future of mobility comes from listening to growing consumer demand for EVs. Nearly 1.2 million new EVs were sold in 2023, a 46% increase from the previous year. And yet, many people are looking for greater availability of EV charging stations. In fact, the US trails other major countries in developing a fast-charging network that can enable longer journeys and provide charging for consumers who don’t have chargers at home or at work. China, for example, has 760,000 fast chargers as of 2022, more than 25 times the number in the US, according to the International Energy Agency. Europe has three times as many as the US. The availability of public chargers that offer a fast and reliable consumer experience is key to encouraging EV adoption that will help the US meet its climate goals. That’s why in 2023, bp announced plans to invest $1 billion in EV charging by 2030. This includes creating a Gigahub network, a series of large, fast-charging EV charging stations, often near airports and eventually at some of bp’s retail locations. The company aims to have more than 100,000 bp pulse charging points globally by 2030—around 90% rapid or ultra-fast. It's worth noting that bp is focused on growing the bp pulse business not only in the US, but also in Britain, China and Germany. EV charging was earnings positive in two of the four markets in 2023, and bp expects to deliver positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in its global business by 2025.