bp pulse products

Welcome to bp pulse

bp pulse is an important element of bp’s strategy to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. 

 

As your world turns electric, we’ll draw on our global expertise to give you the energy to shape your charging solution around your life, fleet, business, or community.

The bp pulse logo on a green and blue gradient background
A teal electric vehicle (ev) sedan charges at a bp pulse charging station

Charge on the go with bp pulse

We’re building up our charging points across the USA.

 

Our conveniently located network of Level 3 direct current (DC) fast chargers can deliver up to 150kW of power.* 

 

We’ll keep your electric vehicle moving.

Find a location

Make charging easy with the bp pulse app

Our bp pulse app makes your charging experience easy. With the bp pulse app, you can:

  • Locate stations with real-time availability
  • Customize filters to meet your EV connector and speed needs
  • Begin and end your charge session
  • Securely pay from your phone
  • View your charging history 
Download the bp pulse app (Apple App Store)
Download the bp pulse app (Google Play)
A woman holding a cellphone leans against a blue electric vehicle (ev) as it charges at a bp pulse station
Reference our Frequently Asked Questions for more information or contact us directly:
FAQs
Contact us
A man uses a bp pulse charging station

Business solutions with bp pulse

The future’s electric- and your business is part of it. From installing charging points to helping you manage your fleet charging, we’ve got you covered end-to-end.

Learn more
* Depends on what you charge and how you charge

