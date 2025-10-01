bp expands ampm convenience brand to Atlanta

bp’s ampm brand is once again growing beyond its West Coast roots, opening two new sites in Atlanta that give the nation’s sixth largest convenience-store chain a foothold in the Southeast market – with potential for further growth in that region. Both of the Atlanta locations already sell bp’s quality fuels at their pumps, but now they’ll also feature ampm’s vibrant stores, regional food offerings to match local tastes, and bp’s exclusive private brand, epic goods. For dealers involved in the expansion, the benefits will include access to bp’s purchasing scale and ampm’s marketing, merchandising and digital tools. bp intends to use performance data from those sites to determine what a future offer may look like.

“We’re thrilled to bring our signature ampm convenience offerings to Atlanta, a city as thriving and dynamic as the brand itself.” Greg Franks , bp's SVP of mobility and convenience, Americas

“We’re thrilled to bring our signature ampm convenience offerings to Atlanta, a city as thriving and dynamic as the brand itself,” said Greg Franks, bp’s senior vice president of mobility and convenience, Americas. “We are committed to making every visit something our guests look forward to while giving our fuel marketers a competitive edge.” Strengthening and growing In recent years, bp has increased the range of foods and drinks available through its convenience brands, aiming to enhance the customer experience with innovative options. Examples include the Dirty Horchata – a coffee and horchata slush with a light cinnamon flavor – that launched at ampm stores in 2023 and sold five times more volume than anticipated. Fresh-baked cookies, chili cheese dogs and breakfast items such as the Denver omelet croissant are among the chain’s other guest favorites. ampm’s expansion to Atlanta aligns with bp’s recent strategy reset, which includes driving increased cash flow and strong returns through focused growth from its most advantaged and integrated businesses. As part of that effort, the company is looking to grow its convenience footprint across the US. “Our ambition is to make ampm a national brand,” said Lisa Blalock, bp’s vice president of US convenience & mobility. “We plan to start in Atlanta and expand thoughtfully to other states, achieving growth in a capital-light way.”

Lisa Blalock, bp’s vice president of US convenience & mobility, speaks at the grand opening of the new ampm store in Atlanta.

Getting to know ampm Founded in Southern California in 1978, ampm has built a loyal following on the West Coast. Known for its offbeat marketing and wide-ranging snack selection, the chain now consists of over 1,000 stores and completes more than 160 million guest transactions annually. The brand last expanded beyond its West Coast roots in 2022, opening four stores at bp-owned gas stations in New York City. These stores were the incubators for testing branding elements, regionalizing offers and testing innovation and digital solutions. With those sites established, bp turned its sights toward the US South, which is experiencing the fastest population growth in the country. ampm previously had an Atlanta presence between 2007 and 2012, giving consumers there a level of familiarity with the brand. “We’re excited to bring ampm back to Atlanta with our valued bp and Amoco marketers,” Blalock said.