One bp leader’s insights on innovation and the value of listening to people

This story is part of a “Leadership Notes,” a series that spotlights bp executives and emerging leaders.



Debi Boffa became CEO of TravelCenters of America (TA) when bp acquired the company in 2023. TA's approximately 19,000 team members serve guests in over 300 locations across 44 states.



Boffa is a seasoned executive, with over 26 years of experience at bp. She has worked across many sectors, including engineering, retail, sales, marketing and operations. She most recently served as both president of bp’s Retail Operating Organization, and president of bp subsidiary Thorntons LLC, where she led the integration of bp’s ampm business with Thorntons while concurrently overseeing the operations of more than 1,200 convenience stores nationwide.

Boffa sits on the boards of Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and the National Association of Truck Stop Owners (NATSO) and is a winner of the CStore News Top Women in Convenience Award.



Boffa was born and grew up in New Zealand and earned an engineering degree from the University of Canterbury.



Here’s an interview excerpt, condensed and edited for clarity:

Q: You’ve been CEO of TA for about a year. How have you seen the trucking industry changing? What’s coming next?

A: Disruption is coming at us from all sides, at all times, in all parts of our business - big and small. And digital is playing a huge role in that. There is no industry that can ignore the advances in digital tech.

Take the current headwinds for the freight market here in the US, for example. They’re causing everyone to look at how they optimize operations and minimize costs. Data and digital is the key for that. The coming trend is linking into multiple data sources to optimize processes. That’s going to be really important. That’s going to affect everything from route selection to where we place our sites, to the fuel and non-fuel offerings we provide and how we operate our sites.

For us at TA, the question is: “How can we free up repetitive, low-value tasks so our team members can interact and provide that value add for guests?” We really are a home away from home for so many—from motorists to professional drivers, and that’s what we want our staff focusing on – giving guests that incredible experience while they’re on the road.

It comes down to this: our people are valuable; we want to use them in the most value-add way.

Q: What’s one way TA is delivering that “home away from home” experience?

A: There are so many, but here’s just one example. If you stop at TA, our promise to our guests is that it’s going to be safe, clean, and friendly. That’s a proof point for us. We want people to think about us in this way.

We’re working with ECOLAB – our sanitary chemical supplier – to deliver an ECOLAB Science certified seal of approval for showers and restrooms at our sites. We've partnered with them for years and they provide us with hospital-grade cleaning agents. Their advanced science certified cleaning program will ensure our showers, restrooms, common areas, and convenience stores will deliver on our promise.