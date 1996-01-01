Everything we do relies upon the safety of our workforce and the communities around us. Safety at bp is underpinned by our operating management system (OMS). Our OMS is how we work: the systematic framework designed to sustainably deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Personal safety

Tragically in July 2021 a contractor died in a pipe lifting incident at our Castellon refinery in Spain. We deeply regret this loss and have offered our condolences and support to his family, as well as to his colleagues. We are taking action to learn from this incident by codifying lessons into our OMS and sharing them internally and externally, so we can try to mitigate the potential for this kind of incident to happen again.



We have seen gradual improvements in our personal safety metrics over the past five years, which we believe reflect our increasingly systematic approach and improvements in safety leadership and human performance. This work is ongoing with a continuing focus on our updated Safety Leadership Principles and initiatives such as our roll-out of the IOGP Life Saving Rules.



In 2021, we recorded an increase of 24% in our recordable injury frequency (RIF) and an increase in 16% in our days away from work case frequency (DAFWCF) compared with 2020, a year in which both were at an historic low due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the nature of work undertaken.



Compared with 2019, in 2021 our RIF slightly improved and, except for 2020, it was better than at any time in the past 15 years.



There was a small increase in recordable injuries (RI) between 2021 and 2020, and a small decrease in days away from work cases (DAFWC) during the same period. In 2021, DAFWC were at their lowest ever recorded level.