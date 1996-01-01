Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Sustainability
  3. Safety
  4. Process Safety Fundamentals

Process Safety Fundamentals (PSF)

bp has adopted the Process Safety Fundamentals (PSF) developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP).  These are basic principles for the front line emphasise existing good practices to prevent fatalities from process safety events. 
 

By adopting the Process Safety Fundamentals, bp seek to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, fatal and high severity process safety events. Everyone working at bp sites should apply the relevant fundamentals in their daily activities alongside other guidance such as the Life-Saving Rules. 

 

On this page you will find resources to help you understand what the Process Safety Fundamentals are and how they can empower the front line to speak up, support effective risk management and safety improvements and prevent process safety events. 

IOGP’s PSF engagement questions pdf / 353.6 KB
The PSF pocket card pdf / 1.6 MB
PSF A1 poster pdf / 186.5 KB
IOGP’s Process Safety Fundamentals Report
Explore IOGP Process Safety Fundamentals implementation resources

What do I need to do?

  • Familiarize yourself and your team with the principles associated with each of the fundamentals.
  • Understand how the fundamentals relate to you and your role.
  • Apply these behaviours in your day-to-day activities.
  • Stop and speak up when a fundamental behaviour cannot be achieved.
  • Watch the video below for an introduction to the Process Safety Fundamentals at bp. 
Process Safety Fundamentals at bp video

Process Safety Fundamentals at bp video

Watch an introduction video about bp’s adoption of the Process Safety Fundamentals

We respect hazards

We respect hazards

  • We improve our understanding of process safety hazards at our location and our roles in controlling them
  • We are vigilant about the potential impacts of uncontrolled process safety hazards.
  • We discuss process safety hazards before starting a task.
  • We bring forward process safety hazards to be included in activity risk assessments.

 

How do we respect hazards?

  • Review and understand what process safety hazards you are potentially exposed to during your day-to-day activities.
  • Improve your understanding of the role you play in controlling these process safety hazards.
  • Discuss relevant process safety hazards with your team, before, during and after a task.
  • Speak up about process safety hazards when you have concerns. 
We respect hazards video

We respect hazards video

Step Change in Safety: Process Safety Fundamentals – Respect Hazards

Step change in safety: Process safety fundamentals

Step change in safety: Process safety fundamentals

Step change in safety: Process safety fundamentals – respect hazards

On this page you will find resources to help you understand what the Process Safety Fundamentals are and how they can empower the front line to speak up, support effective risk management and safety improvements and prevent process safety events. 
Other resources
Energy Institute Toolbox: Read about related process safety incidents
Safer Together: Safer together process safety sharing library
IChemE safety centre (Safety lore)
Wake up call: Refinery disaster in Philadelphia video
Energy institute: Reflective learning video
We respect hazards icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we respect hazards team discussion pdf / 246.7 KB
Step change in safety – Safety moment pdf / 2 MB
We apply procedures

We apply procedures 

  • We use operating and maintenance procedures, even if we are familiar with the task.
  • We discuss the key steps within a critical procedure before starting it.
  • We pause before key steps and check readiness to progress.
  • We stop, inform supervision, and avoid workarounds if procedures are missing, unclear, unsafe, or cannot be followed.
  • We take time to become familiar with, and practice, emergency procedures.

 

How do we apply procedures? 

  • Verify that procedures are up-to-date, effective, and easy to use.
  • Follow up if concerns about a procedure are raised.
  • Become familiar with the plant, its equipment, and its procedures
  • Keep aware and informed of Emergency Response procedures? 
Step Change in Safety:

Step Change in Safety:

We apply procedures

Other resources
US Chemical Safety Board: Fire in Baton Refuge video
US Chemical Safety Board: Bayer CropScience pesticide waste tank explosion video
We apply procedures icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we apply procedures team discussion pdf / 2.4 MB
We sustain barriers

We sustain barriers

  • We discuss the purpose of hardware and human barriers at our location. 
  • We evaluate how our tasks could impact process safety barriers. 
  • We speak up when barriers don’t feel adequate. 
  • We perform our roles in maintaining barrier health and alert supervision to our concerns. 
  • We use an approval process for operations with degraded barriers. 

 

How do we sustain barriers?  

 

  • Ensure that systematic barrier management processes are in place and that necessary resources are allocated to test and maintain barriers. 
  • Implement approved risk reduction measures for degraded or failed barriers and restore barrier functionality as soon as practical. 
We sustain barriers

We sustain barriers

Barriers and bowties

Barriers and bowties

Other resources
IChemE Safety Centre (Safety Lore): Key lessons from incidents during maintenance on atmospheric storage tanks
IChemE Safety Centre (Safety Lore): Key lessons from incidents relating to ageing assets
Energy Institute: Reflective Learning “I own my barrier”
Energy Institute: Reflective Learning “I keep my barrier strong”
We sustain barriers icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we sustain barriers team discussion pdf / 207.6 KB
Step change in safety – Safety moment pdf / 3.8 MB
We stay within operating limits

We stay within operating limits

  • We discuss and use the approved operating limits for our location. 
  • We escalate where we cannot work within operating limits. 
  • We alert supervision if an alarm response action is unclear or the time to respond is inadequate. 
  • We obtain formal approval before changing operating limits. 
  • We confirm that potential for overpressure from temporary pressure sources has been addressed.

 

How do we stay within operating limits?  

  • Document SOL (Safe Operating Limit) for key process variables & make them visible to front line workers 
  • Regularly check personnel knowledge & skills to stay within operating limits 
  • Systematically investigate excursions outside SOL 
  • Demonstrate through decisions that cost, production, or schedule does not override safety 
Step change in safety

Step change in safety

Safety moment

We stay within operating imits icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: stay within operating limits team discussion pdf / 225.7 KB
Other resources
Centre for Chemical Process Safety: Cold embrittlement and thermal stress
Safer Together: Safe operating envelope - Process safety awareness
US Chemical Safety Board: Behind the curve video
We maintain safe isolation

We maintain safe isolation

  • We use isolation plans for the specific task, based on up-to-date information. 
  • We raise isolation concerns before the task starts and challenge when isolation plans cannot be executed. 
  • We check for residual pressure or process material before breaking containment. 
  • We monitor the integrity of isolations regularly and stop to reassess when change could affect an isolation integrity. 
  • We confirm leak-tightness before, during, and after reinstating equipment. 

 

How do we maintain safe isolation?  

  • Monitor isolation practice at your location & verify its effectiveness. Implement improvement where issues are identified. 
  • Respond and follow up if isolation concerns are raised. 
  • Regularly check that those performing isolations are effectively trained and supported 
Step Change in Safety

Step Change in Safety

We maintain safe isolation

Other resources
Energy Institute: Energy Isolation toolbox
Step Change in Safety: High Value Learning – Gas leak from perforated closed drains line
US Chemical Safety Board: Explosion & Fire at Williams Olefins Plant, Geismar, Louisiana video
We maintain safe isolation icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we maintain safe isolation team discussion pdf / 248.1 KB
Step change in safety: Safety moment pdf / 3.2 MB
We walk the line

We walk the line

  • We use up to date documentation (e.g., Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams, or P&IDs) that accurately reflect installed systems and equipment. 
  • We physically confirm the system is ready for the intended activity (e.g., valve positions, line up of relief devices, etc.).
  •  We alert supervision to identified documentation and readiness issues before operation. 

 

How do we walk the line?  

  • Regularly confirm that process safety information is accurate and up-to-date 
  • Discuss walk the line issues with front-line workers and follow up on concerns raised 
  • Check that systems are in good condition and correctly set-up each time we start them up or make a significant change in their use. 
Step Change in Safety:

Step Change in Safety:

We walk the line

Other resources
Centre for Chemical Process Safety: Walk the line
We walk the line icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we walk the line team discussion pdf / 252 KB
Step change in safety: Safety moment pdf / 2.2 MB
We control ignition sources

We control ignition sources 

  • We identify, eliminate, or control the full range of potential ignition sources during task risk assessments and during job preparation and execution.
  • We minimise and challenge ignition sources even in “non-hazardous” areas.
  • We eliminate ignition sources during breaking containment and start-up and shutdown operations.

 

How do we control ignition sources?  

  • Regularly check that personnel understand the full range of potential ignition sources and the requirements for ignition source control. 
  • Control work risk assessments to evaluate the potential for flammable hazards even outside classified/zoned areas shown on the area classification drawing. 
  • Report defects in electrical equipment to control potential ignition sources.  
Step Change in Safety:

Step Change in Safety:

“We control ignition sources ”

Other resources
Energy Institute: Hot work toolbox
Centre for Chemical Process Safety: A little static can cause a big fire!
Centre for Chemical Process Safety: Ignition sources
US Chemical Safety Board: Simultaneous Tragedy: Fire at Evergreen Packaging video
We control ignition sources icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we control ignition sources team discussion pdf / 226.7 KB
Step change in safety: Safety moment pdf / 2 MB
We recognise change

We recognise change

  • We look for and speak up about change. 
  • We discuss changes and involve others to identify the need for management of change (MOC). 
  • We review the MOC process for guidance on what triggers an MOC. 
  • We discuss and seek advice on change that occurs gradually over time. 

 

How do we recognise change?

  •   Verify that systematic identification and management of change processes are in place and working effectively. 
  • Ensure that workforce personnel and management are trained to recognise change. 
  • Teams can review their local MOC process for guidance on what triggers their MOC process and discuss examples at their location. 
Step Change in Safety:

Step Change in Safety:

“We Recognise Change ”

Step Change in Safety

Step Change in Safety

JuT Change Mangement Video

Other resources
US Chemical Safety Board: Fire from ice
Centre for Chemical Process Safety: A minor change can have a big impact!
IChemE Safety Centre (Safety Lore): Key lessons from incidents relating to creeping changes
We recognise change icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we recognize change team discussion pdf / 252.3 KB
Step change in safety: Safety moment pdf / 2.9 MB
We stop if the unexpected occurs

We stop if the unexpected occurs

  • We discuss the work plan and what signals would tell us it is proceeding as expected.
  • We pause and ask questions when signals and conditions are not as expected.
  • We stop and alert supervision if the activity is not proceeding as expected.

 

How do we encourage workers to stop work if the unexpected occurs?  

  • Positively recognise people who stop to re-evaluate a task if it is not going as planned. 
  • Communicate to frontline workers that they should pause and seek guidance if an activity is not proceeding as expected. 
  • Pausing or stopping a task may feel inconvenient at the time but keeping an activity on plan and under control will avoid incidents, keeping people safe, and supporting good business performance. 
Step Change in Safety:

Step Change in Safety:

“We stop if the unexpected occurs”

Other resources
Centre for Chemical Process Safety: Know when to stop - and when to get help!
US Chemical Safety Board: Investigations of incidents during startups and shutdowns
Chemical Safety Board: Ignored Warnings: Explosion in St. Louis video
We stop if the unexpected occurs icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we stop if the unexpected occurs pdf / 178.3 KB
Step change in safety: Safety moment pdf / 2.5 MB
We watch for weak signals

We watch for weak signals

  • We proactively look for indicators or signals that suggest future problems.
  • We speak up about potential issues even if we are not sure they are important.
  • We persistently explore the causes of changing indicators or unusual situations.

How do we watch for weak signals?  

  • Be alert to weak signals and respond proactively when these signals are raised. 
  • Do so, even if the signals seem weak/small/unimportant, so that they can be discussed and evaluated. 
  • ’Weak signals’ can be a vital opportunity to act early to avoid and accident, so it is important that they are persistently explored to understand the cause.  
Step change in safety:

Step change in safety:

“We watch for weak signals ”

bp: Chronic Unease

bp: Chronic Unease

Other resources
ChemE safety centre (Safety Lore): Key lessons from incidents related to audits
We watch for weak signals icon
bp’s 5-minute-talk: we watch for weak signals team discussion pdf / 203.8 KB
Step change in safety: safety moment pdf / 2.4 MB

Disclaimer

bp is rolling out Process Safety Fundamentals at sites.  Where applicable, everyone is expected to apply the relevant PSF to their activities, including bp employees and contractors. The material provided in this page is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to serve as training material, nor does it replace the safety training and requirements established by your own organization. Please ensure you refer to your organization's specific safety training and requirements. 

Related content

IOGP

bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers

LSR pocket card

Download and print the pocket card which folds into an accessible guide to keep with you whilst working

pdf / 623.7 KB
Download now

LSR poster

A quick-reference poster to print and use

pdf / 116.6 KB
Download now