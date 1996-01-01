bp has adopted the Process Safety Fundamentals (PSF) developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP). These are basic principles for the front line emphasise existing good practices to prevent fatalities from process safety events.

By adopting the Process Safety Fundamentals, bp seek to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, fatal and high severity process safety events. Everyone working at bp sites should apply the relevant fundamentals in their daily activities alongside other guidance such as the Life-Saving Rules.

On this page you will find resources to help you understand what the Process Safety Fundamentals are and how they can empower the front line to speak up, support effective risk management and safety improvements and prevent process safety events.