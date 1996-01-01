By adopting the Process Safety Fundamentals, bp seek to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, fatal and high severity process safety events. Everyone working at bp sites should apply the relevant fundamentals in their daily activities alongside other guidance such as the Life-Saving Rules.
On this page you will find resources to help you understand what the Process Safety Fundamentals are and how they can empower the front line to speak up, support effective risk management and safety improvements and prevent process safety events.
bp is rolling out Process Safety Fundamentals at sites. Where applicable, everyone is expected to apply the relevant PSF to their activities, including bp employees and contractors. The material provided in this page is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to serve as training material, nor does it replace the safety training and requirements established by your own organization. Please ensure you refer to your organization's specific safety training and requirements.
bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers
