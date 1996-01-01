Life Saving Rules for contractors

Scroll and click to find out more about each rule.
Line of fire (LoF) occurs in conjunction with other activities, so key to managing LoF hazards is to build controls for LoF hazards into the planning and risk assessment processes for other activities – lifting, working at heights, energy isolation, driving and mobile equipment, moving heavy equipment/cargo and using tools.
TEP Hazard School: line of fire
TEP Hazard School: gravity and stability
TEP Hazard School: dropped objects
Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.
bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers
Download and print the pocket card which folds into an accessible guide to keep with you whilst working