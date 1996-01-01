Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Sustainability
  3. Safety
  4. Life Saving Rules

Life Saving Rules for contractors

bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules (LSR) developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP), to help our employees and contractors instantly recognise and understand the rules that help keep us safe. 
 
On this page you will find resources to help you understand what the Life Saving Rules are and how you can implement them
Download the LSR pocket card pdf / 623.7 KB
Download the LSR poster pdf / 116.6 KB
IOGP
  • Around 80% of industry* incidents resulting in fatalities involve activities covered by the Life Saving Rules. 
  • We are working towards all bp operating businesses having transitioned from the Golden Rules of Safety to IOGP's Life Saving Rules by the end of 2023.
  • The rules are applicable to everyone in bp when carrying out high hazard activities covered by the rules - nothing is more important than everybody returning home safely.

    * data provided by IOGP

Quick access to the rules

 

Scroll and click to find out more about each rule.

 

Line of fire

Line of fire

Keep yourself and others out of the line of fire 

 

  • I position myself to avoid: 
    • moving objects 
    • vehicles 
    • pressure releases 
    • dropped objects.
  • I establish and obey barriers and exclusion zones.
  • I take action to secure loose objects and report potential dropped objects. 

Line of fire (LoF) occurs in conjunction with other activities, so key to managing LoF  hazards is to build controls for LoF hazards into the planning and risk assessment processes for other activities – lifting, working at heights, energy isolation, driving and mobile equipment, moving heavy equipment/cargo and using tools. 

IOGP rule in a minute video on YouTube
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 158.2 KB
Lessons learned
Read about related incidents on toolbox
Safer together sharing library
Other resources
Hazards, control & consequences table  pdf / 125.6 KB
See your blindspots - tailgate sheet pdf / 450.9 KB

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

TEP Hazard School: line of fire

TEP Hazard School: gravity and stability

TEP Hazard School: dropped objects

Back to top

Bypassing safety controls

Bypassing safety controls

Obtain authorisation before overriding or disabling safety-controls 
 

  • I understand and use safety-critical equipment and procedures which apply to my task
  • I obtain authorisation before: 
    • disabling or overriding safety equipment 
    • deviating from procedures
    •  crossing a barrier.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 137.1 KB
Lessons learned
Read about related incidents on toolbox
IADC safety alert
Disabled and non-functional safety devices leads to destruction of derrick board

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Back to top

Driving

Driving

Follow safe driving rules  
 

  • I always wear a seatbelt.
  • I do not exceed the speed limit, and reduce my speed for road conditions. 
  • I do not use phones or operate devices while driving. 
  • I am fit, rested and fully alert while driving. 
  • I follow journey management requirements.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 160.7 KB
Lessons learned
bp learning alert: vulnerable road users pdf / 348.3 KB
Read about related incidents on toolbox
Other resources
IOGP tools - driver fatigue
IOGP tools - buckle up!

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Seatbelt myths

IOGP video: seatbelt myths

Back to top

Safe mecanical lifting

Safe mechanical lifting 

Plan lifting operations and control 
 

  • I confirm that the equipment and load have been inspected and are fit for purpose. 
  • I only operate equipment that I am qualified to use. 
  • I establish and obey barriers and exclusion zones. 
  • I never walk under a suspended load.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 160.7 KB
Lessons learned
Loss of control of wind turbine rotor during removal pdf / 258 KB
Read about related incidents on toolbox
Other resources
Oil & Gas UK: safe packing & handling of cargo to & from offshore locations

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Preventing dropped objects video snapshop

SFS: preventing dropped objects

Oil rig in sea video snapshop

SFS: falling objects

Workers on a scaffold video screenshot

SFS: objects falling from a scaffold

Seatbelt myths

SFS: lifting a wireline BOP

Worker in dangerous position at construction site

SFS: safe use of load carrier

Back to top

Hot work

Hot work

Control flammables and ignition sources 
 

  • I identify and control ignition sources.
  • Before starting any hot work:
    • I confirm flammable material has been removed or isolated
    • I obtain authorisation.
  • Before starting hot work in a hazardous area I confirm: 
    • a gas test has been completed
    • gas will be monitored continually.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 155.5 KB
Lessons learned
Hazards of hot work near live equipment pdf / 260.9 KB
Read about related incidents on toolbox

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Back to top

Work authorization

Work authorization

Work with a valid permit when required 
 

  • I have confirmed if a permit is required.
  • I am authorised to perform the work.
  • I understand the permit.
  • I have confirmed that hazards are controlled and it is safe to start.
  • I stop and reassess if conditions change.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 132.7 KB
Lessons learned
Scope change and proper communication during permit to work activities pdf / 151 KB
Read about related incidents on toolbox

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Tanker close to platform

SFS: simultaneous operations

Back to top

Energy isolation

Energy isolation 

Verify isolation and zero energy before work begins 
 

  • I have identified all energy sources.
  • I confirm that hazardous energy sources have been isolated, locked, and tagged.
  • I have checked there is zero energy and tested for residual or stored energy.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 152.6 KB
Lessons learned
Read about related incidents on toolbox

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Worker adjusting fuse box

SFS: electric shock

TEP Hazard School: energy isolation

Back to top

Confined space

Confined space 

Obtain authorisation before entering a confined space
 

  • I confirm energy sources are isolated.
  • I confirm the atmosphere has been tested and is monitored.
  • I check and use my breathing apparatus when required.
  • I confirm there is an attendant standing by.
  • I confirm a rescue plan is in place.
  • I obtain authorisation to enter.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 128.9 KB
Lessons learned
CCPS: hazards of temporary confined spaces 
Read about related incidents on toolbox
Other resources
UK HSE toolbox talk: working in confined spaces

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

Back to top

Working at heights

Working at heights 

Protect yourself against a fall when working at height
 

  • I inspect my fall protection equipment before use.
  • I secure tools and work materials to prevent dropped objects.
  • I tie off 100% to approved anchor points while outside a protected area.

Gain a quick overview of this rule by watching the 'rule in a minute' video. The 5-minute-talk document will help you to bring this rule to life in team discussions.

Watch the IOGP rule in a minute video
5-minute-talk for team discussions pdf / 129 KB
Lessons learned
Mobile scaffolds pdf / 289.5 KB
Maintenance technician exposed to fall hazard pdf / 261.6 KB
Read about related incidents on toolbox

Videos

Step Change in Safety Vlog

Step change in safety vlog

TEP Hazard School: dropped objects

TEP Hazard School: working at height

Back to top

Related content

IOGP

bp has adopted the Life Saving Rules developed by the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers

LSR pocket card

Download and print the pocket card which folds into an accessible guide to keep with you whilst working

pdf / 623.7 KB
Download now

LSR poster

A quick-reference poster to print and use

pdf / 116.6 KB
Download now