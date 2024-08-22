Texas, the dynamic hub of America’s energy future

This story was originally published in the Texas Tribune. It’s part of a series explaining how bp is investing in America.



By Orlando Alvarez

Orlando Alvarez is chairman of bp America.

With its abundant natural resources and pioneering spirit, Texas has long been a powerhouse of energy production and innovation. Starting with the first Texas oil boom in the early 20th century, the state has always been a dynamic force driving and shaping the American energy industry.

bp is proud to be part of that legacy. Houston is home to our US headquarters, and we have nearly 6,000 employees in the Lone Star State – making Texas one of our largest employee bases in the world.

If there’s anything I know about Texans, it’s that we don’t back down from a challenge. Ever. The fundamental challenge the energy industry faces today is to produce more of the energy world needs right now – while building the energy system of tomorrow.

bp is here to play its part. Our strategy is to grow value for our company in three core strategic areas: Resilient Hydrocarbons, Convenience and Mobility, and Low-carbon Energy. Nowhere is that strategy more evident than in America – and, in particular, Texas, where we’re investing in ways that will help advance the energy transition while addressing energy security and affordability.

Let me give you some tangible examples, starting with our Houston-based Gulf of Mexico business. In July, we announced plans to install our sixth US offshore production platform, which will be known as Kaskida. With an estimated startup date of 2029, the project is expected to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Advancements in drilling technology and updated seismic imaging have helped bp safely develop Kaskida and progress plans for tapping into additional fields in the region.

