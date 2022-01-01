

Houston is home to bp’s US headquarters. In 2019, the company completed a $100 million investment to upgrade its Westlake offices, a major renovation project that fueled local jobs in the Houston area. Additionally, bp’s Gulf of Mexico business, bp pulse fleet and wind energy business are all based in Houston.

As one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest leaseholders, bp operates four massive gulf production platforms (Atlantis, Na Kika, Thunder Horse and Mad Dog). bp’s next wave of growth is underpinned by several new major projects already underway.

The Herschel Expansion project is bp’s newest addition to the Gulf of Mexico. Phase 1 comprises development of a new subsea production system and the first of up to three wells tied to the Na Kika platform. At its peak, this first well is expected to increase platform annual gross production by an estimated 10,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

bp aims to increase production in the Gulf of Mexico from about 290,000 boe/d to around 400,000 boe/d by the mid-2020s. Through investments in technology and infrastructure, we also expect to cut emissions by 20 percent in the region by 2030.

Other high-tech Houston facilities include bp’s Remote Collaboration Center, providing around-the-clock support for deepwater well operations in the Gulf of Mexico, and the Center for High-Performance Computing (CHPC) — one of the world’s largest supercomputers for commercial research. CHPC advanced seismic imaging revealed an extra 1 billion barrels of oil in place at the Thunder Horse field and another 400 million at Atlantis.