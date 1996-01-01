Archaea Energy, bp’s biogas business, recently brought online a plant in Canton that turns landfill waste emissions into RNG. The facility can produce 3,500 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of RNG, enough to heat more than 14,000 homes annually, according to the EPA’s Landfill Gas to Energy Benefits Calculator. It is located at the Sauk Hills Landfill outside Detroit and is one of 40 Archaea sites nationally with Republic Services, our largest landfill partner.
Additionally, bp is collaborating with Michigan as part of the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, a coalition the US Department of Energy tapped to develop a regional low carbon hydrogen hub with federal support.
Investing in today's energy system and helping build out tomorrow's.