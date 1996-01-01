Site traffic information and cookies

Michigan

We’re powering Michigan with retail fuel stations, truck stops and a plant that recently began producing renewable natural gas (RNG) from a landfill near Detroit. We have more than 600 bp-branded retail stations and six TravelCenters of America truck stops across the state. 
Download the Michigan fact sheet
Michigan fast facts
Innovative renewable energy production

 

Archaea Energy, bp’s biogas business, recently brought online a plant in Canton that turns landfill waste emissions into RNG. The facility can produce 3,500 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of RNG, enough to heat more than 14,000 homes annually, according to the EPA’s Landfill Gas to Energy Benefits Calculator. It is located at the Sauk Hills Landfill outside Detroit and is one of 40 Archaea sites nationally with Republic Services, our largest landfill partner. 

Regional partnership

 

Additionally, bp is collaborating with Michigan as part of the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, a coalition the US Department of Energy tapped to develop a regional low carbon hydrogen hub with federal support.

A map of bp's operations and impact in the United States

bp's US Impact Report

Investing in today's energy system and helping build out tomorrow's.

Read more

*Vendor spend as of 2023.