Sunflower Electric – a not-for-profit utility – and bp’s 50:50 joint venture Lightsource bp have a 25-year contract for clean, renewable electricity to provide affordable, local energy for electric cooperative members across Kansas.

The agreement is for 27.5MW of large-scale offsite solar from the Johnson Corner solar project, the largest solar farm in Kansas. Johnson Corner consists of 75,000 solar panels installed across 144 acres of land in Stanton County, two miles from Johnson City. The site provides enough green electricity to power 5,165 homes across central and western Kansas every year.