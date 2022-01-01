Site traffic information and cookies

Louisiana

Louisiana serves as a major hub for coordinating and transporting personnel and supplies to bp’s offshore platforms and drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, and bpx energy’s onshore oil and gas business in the Haynesville basin
Louisiana fast facts

Fast facts

  • bp’s logistics base in Port Fourchon runs 24 hours a day, providing the food, supplies and tools needed to keep bp’s offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico running safely and efficiently.
  • bp’s net production was around 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Gulf of Mexico for 2021. 
  • bp America and the bp foundation donated $500,000 and 200,000 gallons of fuel to support disaster relief efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

 

 

From Port Fourchon, supply boats carry equipment and material for bp’s four operated offshore platforms (Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse) and drilling rigs. Just a few miles northwest, in the city of Houma, bp maintains the Gulf of Mexico Aviation Logistics heliport. Every day, from sunrise to sunset, helicopters move bp employees and contractors to and from their jobs.

Gateway to the Gulf


With more than three decades of experience in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, bp’s next wave of growth is underpinned by a couple major projects:

 

  • $1.3 billion expansion at Atlantis field and a second major expansion at Thunder Horse field.
  • bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog 2 development is expected to feature Argos, a new floating production platform, and have the potential to produce up to 140,000 barrels of crude oil per day from as manyas 14 production wells.

 

Beyond its four operated platforms, bp holds interests in four other Gulf of Mexico hubs that other companies operate: Mars, Olympus, Ursa and Great White.

Onshore oil and gas


After completing a $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s shale assets, bpx energy took over operations in early 2019 of vast new premium positions in Louisiana and Texas. The deal represents bp’s largest purchase since buying ARCO in 1999.

 

Our Haynesville resource, which will likely see additional capital of roughly half a billion dollars in 2023, is ideally located to supply the expected increase in US Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand from countries looking to diversify their energy supplies. With 11 trillion cubic feet of gas and situated right next to the market, Haynesville is probably one of the lowest cost, lowest methane emissions gases in the US.

 

Elsewhere in Louisiana, bp has a major lubricants facility in Port Allen — near the state capital of Baton Rouge — which serves as a regional manufacturing and distribution center for bp Lubricants USA. Workers at the facility blend, package and distribute Castrol motor oil and car care products for sale in the United States and for export to markets in the Caribbean, South America, Canada and Mexico. bp’s Castrol business is America’s top motor oil brand for consumers who change their own oil, accounting for nearly a quarter of US consumer motor oil.

Solar


In August 2021, Lightsource bp — bp’s solar energy joint venture partner — signed a new power purchase agreement with McDonald’s and eBay for a 345 megawatt (MW) solar project under development in Louisiana. The project will be the largest solar project in the state and will help McDonald’s and eBay meet their sustainability goals and advance their commitment to climate action.

 

Finally, Lightsource bp has started construction on the largest solar farm in Louisiana - the 345-megawatt Oxbow solar farm in Pointe Coupee Parish. Construction of the solar farm is providing 400 jobs, with the majority of workers local labor.

STEM education

In addition to its business operations in Louisiana, bp has played a significant role in community life. In 2014, the bp Integrated Production Technologies (IPT) Building opened at Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever, thanks in part to a $4 million investment from bp. Fletcher’s IPT program helps train the next generation of offshore energy workers.
Na Kika platform, Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico

bp is one of the largest oil producers in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Its strategy is rooted in continued investment and exploration around four operated hubs: Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse

