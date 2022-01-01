From Port Fourchon, supply boats carry equipment and material for bp’s four operated offshore platforms (Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse) and drilling rigs. Just a few miles northwest, in the city of Houma, bp maintains the Gulf of Mexico Aviation Logistics heliport. Every day, from sunrise to sunset, helicopters move bp employees and contractors to and from their jobs.
With more than three decades of experience in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, bp’s next wave of growth is underpinned by a couple major projects:
Beyond its four operated platforms, bp holds interests in four other Gulf of Mexico hubs that other companies operate: Mars, Olympus, Ursa and Great White.
After completing a $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s shale assets, bpx energy took over operations in early 2019 of vast new premium positions in Louisiana and Texas. The deal represents bp’s largest purchase since buying ARCO in 1999.
Our Haynesville resource, which will likely see additional capital of roughly half a billion dollars in 2023, is ideally located to supply the expected increase in US Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand from countries looking to diversify their energy supplies. With 11 trillion cubic feet of gas and situated right next to the market, Haynesville is probably one of the lowest cost, lowest methane emissions gases in the US.
Elsewhere in Louisiana, bp has a major lubricants facility in Port Allen — near the state capital of Baton Rouge — which serves as a regional manufacturing and distribution center for bp Lubricants USA. Workers at the facility blend, package and distribute Castrol motor oil and car care products for sale in the United States and for export to markets in the Caribbean, South America, Canada and Mexico. bp’s Castrol business is America’s top motor oil brand for consumers who change their own oil, accounting for nearly a quarter of US consumer motor oil.
In August 2021, Lightsource bp — bp’s solar energy joint venture partner — signed a new power purchase agreement with McDonald’s and eBay for a 345 megawatt (MW) solar project under development in Louisiana. The project will be the largest solar project in the state and will help McDonald’s and eBay meet their sustainability goals and advance their commitment to climate action.
Finally, Lightsource bp has started construction on the largest solar farm in Louisiana - the 345-megawatt Oxbow solar farm in Pointe Coupee Parish. Construction of the solar farm is providing 400 jobs, with the majority of workers local labor.
