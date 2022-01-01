

After completing a $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s shale assets, bpx energy took over operations in early 2019 of vast new premium positions in Louisiana and Texas. The deal represents bp’s largest purchase since buying ARCO in 1999.

Our Haynesville resource, which will likely see additional capital of roughly half a billion dollars in 2023, is ideally located to supply the expected increase in US Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand from countries looking to diversify their energy supplies. With 11 trillion cubic feet of gas and situated right next to the market, Haynesville is probably one of the lowest cost, lowest methane emissions gases in the US.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, bp has a major lubricants facility in Port Allen — near the state capital of Baton Rouge — which serves as a regional manufacturing and distribution center for bp Lubricants USA. Workers at the facility blend, package and distribute Castrol motor oil and car care products for sale in the United States and for export to markets in the Caribbean, South America, Canada and Mexico. bp’s Castrol business is America’s top motor oil brand for consumers who change their own oil, accounting for nearly a quarter of US consumer motor oil.