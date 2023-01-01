In 2021, bp took full ownership of Louisville-based Thorntons, adding 200 high-quality retail stores in the Midwest and the South as well as Thorntons’ 3,400+ Kentucky employees to the wider bp network. This marks our return to company operated sites in the US.



Thorntons provides a competitive consumer offer and strong business operations. bp intends to build on, and further enhance, this long tradition of providing a distinctive customer experience while creating integrated value across bp’s mobility and convenience and fuels supply businesses.