Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA manages about 300 travel centers across 44 states and employs nearly 19,000 people – including more than 1,700 in Ohio. The state is home to fourteen TA sites, a 30,000-square-foot tire retread production facility, 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and a training center for nearly 1,000 technicians. TA also runs an internship program with local universities and trains its employees in human trafficking awareness, supporting Truckers Against Trafficking.
Ohio hosts several solar and biogas projects that support energy security and affordability in the Buckeye state, while lowering emissions.
bp acquired Archaea Energy Inc., a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US, in December 2022, enhancing its renewable energy portfolio. Archaea’s landfill gas-to-RNG project in Franklin County, Ohio, processes methane gas to heat over 13,000 homes, showcasing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The emissions expected to be avoided are 35,382 metric tons of carbon dioxide, and 279 metric tons of methane. The plant employs four full-time employees.