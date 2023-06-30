Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA manages about 300 travel centers across 44 states and employs nearly 19,000 people – including more than 1,700 in Ohio. The state is home to fourteen TA sites, a 30,000-square-foot tire retread production facility, 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and a training center for nearly 1,000 technicians. TA also runs an internship program with local universities and trains its employees in human trafficking awareness, supporting Truckers Against Trafficking.

Ohio hosts several solar and biogas projects that support energy security and affordability in the Buckeye state, while lowering emissions.

