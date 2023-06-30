Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Where we operate
  3. Ohio

Ohio

Along with solar and biogas projects, Ohio is home to more than 500 bp retail locations and the headquarters of TravelCenters of America, which bp purchased in 2023.
Download Ohio fact sheet
Ohio fast facts
TravelCenters of America (TA)

 

Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA manages about 300 travel centers across 44 states and employs nearly 19,000 people – including more than 1,700 in Ohio. The state is home to fourteen TA sites, a 30,000-square-foot tire retread production facility, 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and a training center for nearly 1,000 technicians. TA also runs an internship program with local universities and trains its employees in human trafficking awareness, supporting Truckers Against Trafficking.

 

Ohio hosts several solar and biogas projects that support energy security and affordability in the Buckeye state, while lowering emissions.

Expanding renewables

bp’s Arche Solar project, located in Fulton County, Ohio, began construction in late 2022. bp secured a power purchase agreement with Meta for the 134-megawatt solar farm, which has potential to generate enough low carbon energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes. Arche Solar is expected to provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local public services over the life of the project.
Renewable natural gas

 

bp acquired Archaea Energy Inc., a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US, in December 2022, enhancing its renewable energy portfolio. Archaea’s landfill gas-to-RNG project in Franklin County, Ohio, processes methane gas to heat over 13,000 homes, showcasing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The emissions expected to be avoided are 35,382 metric tons of carbon dioxide, and 279 metric tons of methane. The plant employs four full-time employees.

*Vendor spend and number of contracted vendors as of 2022. bp employee figures as of June 30, 2023. Community spend includes bp foundation. Tax paid figures for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Explore more

Where we operate

What we do

US Impact Report