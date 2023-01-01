

In October 2020, Lightsource bp signed an agreement with Penn State University to meet energy needs for more than 100,000 students statewide. Based in south-central Pennsylvania, the Penn State project is comprised of 150,000 solar panels installed across three sites and can save 57,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. This development will enable the university to achieve its goal of a 35% greenhouse gas reduction, while saving $14 million on their electricity bills during the contract term and providing long-term budget certainty.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, Lightsource bp is in the process of developing the Cottonsail solar clean energy project. Spanning six central Pennsylvania counties across seven different sites, Cottonsail has the potential to produce 246 megawatts (MW) and will create jobs, bring millions of dollars in investment to local communities and the commonwealth, conserve area flora and fauna, and provide a diversified source of income for farmers in the community who are leasing their own property, enabling them to maintain their land for future generations. The electricity produced by the solar farms will enable Pennsylvania to source approximately 50% of its annual energy consumption from solar as part of the Pennsylvania Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PULSE).