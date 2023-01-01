Site traffic information and cookies

Pennsylvania

With increasing production of wind and solar energy in Pennsylvania, bp provides renewable energy options for hundreds of communities in the state along with servicing more traditional power plants and utility companies
Pennsylvania fast facts

 

Fast facts

  • bp’s retail presence in Pennsylvania includes more than 170 retail locations
  • The Cottonsail solar project has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Pennsylvania by 157,800 metric tons.
  • Castrol is America’s No. 1 motor oil brand for consumers who change their own oil, accounting for nearly a quarter of all US consumer motor oil.
Diversifying energy options


In October 2020, Lightsource bp signed an agreement with Penn State University to meet energy needs for more than 100,000 students statewide. Based in south-central Pennsylvania, the Penn State project is comprised of 150,000 solar panels installed across three sites and can save 57,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. This development will enable the university to achieve its goal of a 35% greenhouse gas reduction, while saving $14 million on their electricity bills during the contract term and providing long-term budget certainty.

 

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, Lightsource bp is in the process of developing the Cottonsail solar clean energy project. Spanning six central Pennsylvania counties across seven different sites, Cottonsail has the potential to produce 246 megawatts (MW) and will create jobs, bring millions of dollars in investment to local communities and the commonwealth, conserve area flora and fauna, and provide a diversified source of income for farmers in the community who are leasing their own property, enabling them to maintain their land for future generations. The electricity produced by the solar farms will enable Pennsylvania to source approximately 50% of its annual energy consumption from solar as part of the Pennsylvania Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PULSE).

Mehoopany wind farm

As one of nine wind farms bp operates around the nation, Mehoopanywind farm is a 9,000-acre site in Wyoming County which features 88 wind turbines with the capacity to generate 141 MW of power – enough to provide electricity to 45,000 homes annually.
Castrol


Castrol, bp’s lubricant brand, is a global leader in lubricant technology, serving customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial, aerospace and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology.

 

In Warminster, Pennsylvania, 45 employees work at one of Castrol’s main manufacturing sites making a product that is recognized for its quality around the world.

* Vendor spend and number of contracted vendors as of 2022. bp employee figures as of December 31, 2022. Tax paid figures for the year ended December 31, 2021.

