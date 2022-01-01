Headquartered in Denver, bpx energy — bp’s US onshore oil and gas business — manages one of America’s largest natural gas producers along with world-class assets that span Texas and Louisiana.
In 2018, bpx spent $10.5 billion to acquire BHP’s oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin of Texas and two premium positions in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville basins in Texas and Louisiana, respectively.
These assets, managed from Denver, currently produce roughly 300,000 barrels of oil equivalentper day, of which about 45% are liquid hydrocarbons.
Steel powered by the sun
The project is primarily located on 1,800 acres of land on EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel property in Pueblo. It is the largest on-site solar facility in the US dedicated to a single customer, with more than 750,000 solar panels providing nearly all the plant’s annual electricity demand. This will enable the mill to produce some of the world’s greenest steel and steel products. Already, the plant recycles scrap metal to produce new steel products, including some of the most sustainably made rail in the world.
Elsewhere in Colorado, bp Wind Energy is the operating partner of the Cedar Creek 2 wind farm in Weld County. The 30,000-acre site has 122 turbines with a total capacity to generate about 248 megawatts (MW) of wind power. That’s enough electricity to power roughly 65,000 American homes.