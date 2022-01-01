Fast facts In September 2018, bpx energy formally opened its new, 160,000-square-foot headquarters in Denver.

headquarters in Denver. bpx energy engages with community service in Colorado, including donating $380,000 toward STEM education in the state and assisting with programs that improve homelessness, education and the environment



Headquartered in Denver, bpx energy — bp’s US onshore oil and gas business — manages one of America’s largest natural gas producers along with world-class assets that span Texas and Louisiana.



In 2018, bpx spent $10.5 billion to acquire BHP’s oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin of Texas and two premium positions in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville basins in Texas and Louisiana, respectively.

These assets, managed from Denver, currently produce roughly 300,000 barrels of oil equivalentper day, of which about 45% are liquid hydrocarbons.

