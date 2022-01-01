Site traffic information and cookies

Colorado

Along with its bpx energy headquarters in Denver, bp supports more than 900 jobs in Colorado
An image of wind turbines overlaid with bp's economic investment fast facts: $100 million+ spent with vendors, 70+ vendors supported, 1,200+ total jobs supported, 280+ bp employees, $1.5 million+ community spend (2016-2020)

Fast facts

  • In September 2018, bpx energy formally opened its new, 160,000-square-foot headquarters in Denver. 
  • bpx energy engages with community service in Colorado, including donating $380,000 toward STEM education in the state and assisting with programs that improve homelessness, education and the environment

 

 

Headquartered in Denver, bpx energy — bp’s US onshore oil and gas business — manages one of America’s largest natural gas producers along with world-class assets that span Texas and Louisiana.

 

In 2018, bpx spent $10.5 billion to acquire BHP’s oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin of Texas and two premium positions in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville basins in Texas and Louisiana, respectively.

 

These assets, managed from Denver, currently produce roughly 300,000 barrels of oil equivalentper day, of which about 45% are liquid hydrocarbons.

Renewable energy

Lightsource bp, together with Xcel Energy and EVRAZ North America, celebrated the launch of its new 300-megawatt Bighorn Solar project in October 2021. The solar project will help reduce emissions, abating 433,770 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, the equivalent of taking 92,100 fuel-burning cars off the road — and support more than 1,000 jobs at EVRAZ’s Pueblo steel mill, the world’s first steel mill to be powered largely by solar energy.
Steel powered by the sun

The project is primarily located on 1,800 acres of land on EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel property in Pueblo. It is the largest on-site solar facility in the US dedicated to a single customer, with more than 750,000 solar panels providing nearly all the plant’s annual electricity demand. This will enable the mill to produce some of the world’s greenest steel and steel products. Already, the plant recycles scrap metal to produce new steel products, including some of the most sustainably made rail in the world.

 

Elsewhere in Colorado, bp Wind Energy is the operating partner of the Cedar Creek 2 wind farm in Weld County. The 30,000-acre site has 122 turbines with a total capacity to generate about 248 megawatts (MW) of wind power. That’s enough electricity to power roughly 65,000 American homes.

bp in the community

Along with donating over $1.6 million since 2017, at the local level, bpx energy supported both the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Denver Public Schools Emerging Needs Fund.
Worker inspecting machinery

bpx energy

After completing a $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s American shale assets, bp’s U.S. onshore oil and gas business — known as bpx energy — took over operations in early 2019 of vast new premium positions in Texas and Louisiana

