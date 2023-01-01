New Jersey



For more than a century, Castrol has pioneered innovative technologies that can be used in extreme environments — from Earth’s deepest oceans to the surface of Mars. In May 2018, NASA once again turned to Castrol’s Braycoteline to keep its Mars InSight lander, currently studying what’s below the Red Planet’s surface, running smoothly.

Back on Earth, Castrol launched Castrol ON, our e-Fluids brand for electric mobility, which will work to create a new era for electric vehicles (EVs). From transmission fluids, which are inside many EVs already on the road, to greases and thermal fluids, these products enable EVs to run smoothly and efficiently while staying cool. In addition, Castrol e-Fluids also support equipment used at sea in the transfer of power from an engine or electric motor to a propeller or thruster. Castrol’s e-Fluids are already used by more than half of electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers.

In the wind sector, Castrol is a part of a joint venture called ONYX InSight, a digital monitoring platform that helps wind farm operators track the condition of turbines, optimize maintenance and reduce operating costs. ONYX InSight has deployed this technology to thousands of turbines across the US wind market.

