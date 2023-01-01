Washington



In October 2021, bp announced it would invest almost $270 million to modernize the Cherry Point refinery. Through three projects — the Hydrocracker Improvement Project, the Cooling Water Infrastructure Project, and Renewable Diesel Optimization, the refinery will reduce its operational carbon dioxide emissions, double its capability to produce renewable energy, and create more than 300 jobs over the next three years.

Cherry point can process approximately 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day on average.



on average. Cherry Point is the largest supplier of jet fuel to the Seattle, Portland and Vancouver (BC) international airports.



to the Seattle, Portland and Vancouver (BC) international airports. The refinery is also a significant supplier of anode-grade calcined coke, which it sells to aluminum smelters across the globe.

Surrounded by mountains, forest, wetland and shoreline habitats, bp devotes considerable resources to help preserve the natural environment. For example, bp owns more than 2,500 acres of rural land at Cherry Point that is managed for a variety of uses, including ecological restoration, habitat preservation and enhancements. bp also provided resources for the development of the bp Heron Center at Birch Bay State Park, supporting environmental education programming for more than 2,500 students, community members and park visitors each year.

Due to our work in the surrounding habitat, the Cherry Point refinery recently won the 2021 Marine Intertidal Project award from the Wildlife Habitat Council, which honors excellence in corporate conservation.