Washington

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, bp’s Cherry Point refinery helps meet the increasing energy demand from consumers across Washington state and beyond, by providing cleaner fuels with a reduced carbon footprint
Washington fast facts

 

Fast facts

  • Over the past decade, bp has invested more than $1.5 billion in capital improvements at its Cherry Point refinery. 
  • For a record-breaking fifth time, Cherry Point was awarded “Best Site in Industry” by Independent Projects Analysis, Inc., a benchmarking and research organization.
  • bp serves hundreds of Washington communities with more than 140 ARCO-licensed and -branded gas stations and the franchise for around 128 ampm convenience stores.

 


Located near Bellingham, Washington, bp’s Cherry Point is the largest refineryin the Pacific Northwest. It was thefirst northwest refinery capable of co-processing renewable diesel made from biomass-based feedstocks.

 

“For 50 years, Cherry Point has safely produced energy products that move people forward and we’re excited to do this in an increasingly lower carbon way,” says refinery manager Eric Zimpfer.

Investing in the future


In October 2021, bp announced it would invest almost $270 million to modernize the Cherry Point refinery. Through three projects — the Hydrocracker Improvement Project, the Cooling Water Infrastructure Project, and Renewable Diesel Optimization, the refinery will reduce its operational carbon dioxide emissions, double its capability to produce renewable energy, and create more than 300 jobs over the next three years. 

 

  • Cherry point can process approximately 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day on average.
  • Cherry Point is the largest supplier of jet fuel to the Seattle, Portland and Vancouver (BC) international airports.
  • The refinery is also a significant supplier of anode-grade calcined coke, which it sells to aluminum smelters across the globe.

 

Surrounded by mountains, forest, wetland and shoreline habitats, bp devotes considerable resources to help preserve the natural environment. For example, bp owns more than 2,500 acres of rural land at Cherry Point that is managed for a variety of uses, including ecological restoration, habitat preservation and enhancements. bp also provided resources for the development of the bp Heron Center at Birch Bay State Park, supporting environmental education programming for more than 2,500 students, community members and park visitors each year.

 

Due to our work in the surrounding habitat, the Cherry Point refinery recently won the 2021 Marine Intertidal Project award from the Wildlife Habitat Council, which honors excellence in corporate conservation.

Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators


Cherry Point has been a cornerstone of the local community since it first opened in 1971. In addition to its environmental work, the refinery invests in the next generation of energy and technology workers by supporting local schools and education initiatives. 

 

Through the bp STEM Ambassador program, Cherry Point employees deliver hands-on demonstrations in classrooms, facilitating workshops at Western Washington University.1

* Vendor spend and number of contracted vendors as of 2022. bp employee figures as of December 31, 2022. Community spend includes bp foundation. Tax paid figures for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

1This has temporarily been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cherry Point Refinery

Cherry Point Refinery

bp’s Cherry Point Refinery can process approximately 250,000 barrels per day on average and is the first bp refinery to be accredited through the company's Advancing Low Carbon program thanks to its production of certain lower-carbon fuels

