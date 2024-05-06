bp’s Cherry Point refinery turns feedstock into renewable diesel fuel. Here’s how.

In many ways, the world is clamoring for more low-carbon energy.

That’s why bp is aiming to boost biofuel production to nearly 50,000 barrels per day globally, by 2025. In Washington state, bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most dynamic places where work toward this aim is taking shape.

Nearly two hour’s drive from Seattle and just south of the US-Canadian border, Cherry Point is the Pacific Northwest’s largest refinery, capable of processing approximately a quarter-million barrels of crude oil each day on average – much of it from North America.

Since opening in 1971, Cherry Point has mainly produced traditional fossil-based fuels. In fact, it provides much of the jet fuel used at the Seattle-Tacoma and Vancouver international airports.

In 2018, Cherry Point began producing renewable fuels with lower lifecycle emissions than traditional fuels. Part of this was driven by policy: Washington state, California, Oregon and British Columbia have all passed initiatives to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by up to 20%. All of this has set the stage for accelerating the production of biofuels, partly through something called “co-processing.”

In co-processing, the refinery uses conventional crude oil along with biomass-based feedstocks, like food waste and beef tallow, to produce a blended fuel. It’s also one of the most efficient ways to reduce a fuel’s lifecycle emissions: co-processed renewable diesel can reduce the fuel’s carbon intensity by up to 30% compared with regular, fossil fuel-created diesel.