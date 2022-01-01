bp's US refining business
We believe that technology can play an increasingly effective role in reducing safety risks, and we continue to extend its use in this context across our refining operations. Key actions included the continuing use of drones and robotic technologies for inspections, removing the need for people to face the risks involved in carrying out inspections.
Our three refineries continue to provide the US with the energy that it needs safely, reliably and efficiently.
The bp-Husky Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio, has been a cornerstone of Northwest Ohio’s economy for more than 100 years and is focused on safety, reliability, and sustainability as it looks ahead to the next chapter in its long history.
Today it can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt and other products. On a daily basis the refinery can produce 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, 1.3 million gallons of diesel fuel and 600,000 gallons of jet fuel.
Located near Bellingham, Washington, bp’s Cherry Point is the first and only refinery in the Pacific Northwest currently capable of manufacturing diesel made from biomass-based feedstocks. This fuel is chemically identical to petroleum diesel and can be distributed using the same systems, but with a lower carbon footprint.
We recently announced plans for a $269 million investment in three projects at Cherry Point aimed at improving the refinery’s efficiency, reducing its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and increasing its renewable diesel production capability.
In 2021, Cherry Point celebrated its 50th anniversary and, on average, processes approximately 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It is the largest supplier of jet fuel to the Seattle, Portland and Vancouver (BC) international airport, and is also a significant supplier of anode-grade calcined coke.
Located in northwest Indiana, our Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and bp’s largest anywhere in the world. Able to process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day, Whiting produces a wide range of liquid fuels, along with 7% of all asphalt in the United States.
In October 2022, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb visited the Whiting refinery for a ceremonial signing of the state’s first-ever carbon sequestration bill – a key step for future carbon capture and storage investments.