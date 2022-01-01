Refineries

Cherry Point



Located near Bellingham, Washington, bp’s Cherry Point is the first and only refinery in the Pacific Northwest currently capable of manufacturing diesel made from biomass-based feedstocks. This fuel is chemically identical to petroleum diesel and can be distributed using the same systems, but with a lower carbon footprint.

We recently announced plans for a $269 million investment in three projects at Cherry Point aimed at improving the refinery’s efficiency, reducing its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions and increasing its renewable diesel production capability.

In 2021, Cherry Point celebrated its 50th anniversary and, on average, processes approximately 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It is the largest supplier of jet fuel to the Seattle, Portland and Vancouver (BC) international airport, and is also a significant supplier of anode-grade calcined coke.

