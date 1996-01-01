Whiting Refinery

How does bp monitor air quality?

The refinery monitors the air quality by using a combination of stationary and mobile air monitors.

Where can I see the air quality results for my community?

Federal regulations require bp to maintain fence line monitors and to submit the results to regulators. The US EPA manages how that data is made available to the public.

Is there any additional data that can be shared?

As part of a recent settlement reached with regulators, bp has also agreed to install additional air monitoring equipment, including one new monitor within the refinery fence line, three new monitors at the refinery fence line, and 10 new monitors outside the refinery fence line in the surrounding community. bp is developing a public website that will be available beginning in summer 2024 to host sampling data from these new community air monitors.

What are the air quality impacts of a flare?

If a flare is operating normally, there should be minimal air quality impacts. During a flaring event, air emissions are closely monitored and reported to regulators.

What causes the odors I smell from the refinery?

During flaring, material is combusted, and that process can, at times, result in odors. Some of this material can produce odors that humans can perceive at very low concentrations but are well below the concentrations that may affect human health. Additionally, we take steps to try to minimize odors from the refinery that may impact local residents. In a heavily industrialized area like the one in which Whiting sits, the source of any particular odor is not always easily identifiable in the absence of additional data.

