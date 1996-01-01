Innovation & engineering

We don’t just talk about innovation in bp, we do it. Our track record gives us confidence in continuing to transform, change and innovate at pace and scale, while always focusing on safety – our core value

Because innovation drives new ways to engage customers, create efficiencies, develop higher returns and build low carbon solutions, we created a team dedicated to providing innovation services for bp and our customers.

Globally, we’re aiming to double our capital investment in digital to around $1.5 billion per year up to 2025, and we see this translating into value for bp and our customers.

