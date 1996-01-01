Innovation & engineering

Because innovation drives new ways to engage customers, create efficiencies, develop higher returns and build low carbon solutions, we created a team dedicated to providing innovation services for bp and our customers.
Globally, we’re aiming to double our capital investment in digital to around $1.5 billion per year up to 2025, and we see this translating into value for bp and our customers.
Advanced digital tools are already in use across our US businesses and operations. For example, our Dynamic Digital Twin (DDT) software has been instrumental in the development of our Argos platform
Our trading and shipping business uses a digital gas scheduling smartsheet (GSS) to coordinate the flow of natural gas. Launched in 2019, our GSS technology successfully integrates gas operations data into a seamless information exchange, providing a versatile and stable platform
bp’s Center for High-Performance Computing (CHPC) in Houston has one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers for commercial research, which we have used to make historic breakthroughs in rock physics and advanced seismic imaging, allowing our teams to see deep into the Earth’s subsurface
bp’s Biosciences Center in San Diego conducts innovative research, supports strategic investments and manages academic partnerships designed to accelerate the global transition to a low-carbon future
The Remote Collaboration Center (RCC) based in Houston, which opened in 2011, provides around the clock support for bp’s wells operations across the western hemisphere
bp ventures helps drive low carbon innovation across America by investing in small companies with big potential