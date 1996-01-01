Gulf of America innovation

Advanced digital tools are already in use across our US businesses and operations. For example, our Dynamic Digital Twin (DDT) software has been instrumental in the development of our Argos platform, the centerpiece of our $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of America that’s scheduled to come online in 2023.
DDT creates a skeleton copy of the platform, helping us virtually plan for startup by bringing together everything from engineering drawings to real-time sensor readings in one place.
In bp’s Gulf of America business, we're using 4D seismic imaging ocean-bottom node surveys to support production decisions. The business also uses digital rocks technology, which can simulate 3D digital models of reservoir rock and help us make faster, better-informed decisions about where to safely explore and drill.