Gulf of America

bp’s US offshore oil and gas business

Here’s one way bp is using tech to innovate its Gulf of America operations

The technology, known as “digital twin,” provides an accurate, virtual model of offshore oil platforms, enabling remote monitoring and support for all aspects of operations – from routine maintenance to complex engineering.

Meet the leaders running some of America’s biggest oil platforms

These leaders are helping realize bp’s goal to produce 400K+ barrels of oil daily from the Gulf of America.

Our Gulf of America business is a crucial source of US energy, provides high-quality jobs and investment for the Gulf Coast region, and is driving the transformation of our business toward an integrated energy company.
Investing in American energy security

We are one of the region’s largest oil producers, and we’re continuing investment and exploration around five operated hubs: Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika, Thunder Horse and Argos.

 

The centerpiece of bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project is Argos, a new semi-submersible floating production platform we brought online in 2023. It provides an additional source of crude supply at a time of heightened concerns about energy security and affordability and plays a key role in high-grading our hydrocarbons portfolio with high-margin, lower emission barrels.

A snapshot of bp’s US investment

  • Building capacity to produce above 400,000 boe/d
  • 1,300 employees working across the business
  • Investing $7 billion from 2022 – 2025 
Two bp team members talk on the Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico

bp’s next chapter in the Gulf of America

bp is working safely and responsibly toward our next wave of deepwater projects in the Gulf of America.

 

Kaskida and Tiber, both located in the Paleogene-age Wilcox section approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, are the first of several bp-discovered resources we plan to develop.

 

Harnessing the latest technological innovations of our industry and the ingenuity of our teams, these projects are an important part of our long-term strategy to deliver secure, affordable and reliable energy the world needs.

A map of bp-operated Gulf of America platforms and resources.

An aerial photo of bp's Argos offshore platform in the Gulf of America

Explore our Gulf of America operations

Argos

Argos

Nearly 200 miles south of New Orleans, the Argos platform operates at a water depth of 4,500 feet, and can produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) through a subsea production system.

An infographic with details about bp's Argos platform

Argos platform infographic

Atlantis

Atlantis

Operating in more than 7,000 feet of water and located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans, Atlantis’ production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.

 

The Atlantis North project includes the drilling and completion new wells and the addition of subsea infrastructure to tieback to bp’s existing Atlantis platform. It will utilize available production capacity at the Atlantis hub.

Atlantis platform infographic

Atlantis platform infographic

Mad Dog

Mad Dog

In 2016 bp sanctioned the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of America, highlighting its long–term commitment to the region.

 

Mad Dog 2 includes a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells.

Mad Dog platform infographic

Mad Dog Platform infographic

Na Kika

Na Kika

Servicing multiple fields, Na Kika is located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in 6,340 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 130,000 barrels of oil and 550 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

 

The Na Kika Phase 3 project includes the drilling and completion of two new wells and subsea infrastructure to tieback to the existing Na Kika platform.

Na Kika platform infographic

Na Kika platform infographic

Thunder Horse

Thunder Horse

Located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans and in 6,050 feet of water, Thunder Horse is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Thunder Horse platform infographic

Thunder Horse platform infographic

