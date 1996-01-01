bp’s next chapter in the Gulf of America

bp is working safely and responsibly toward our next wave of deepwater projects in the Gulf of America.

Kaskida and Tiber, both located in the Paleogene-age Wilcox section approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, are the first of several bp-discovered resources we plan to develop.

Harnessing the latest technological innovations of our industry and the ingenuity of our teams, these projects are an important part of our long-term strategy to deliver secure, affordable and reliable energy the world needs.