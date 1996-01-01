bp’s US offshore oil and gas business
We are one of the region’s largest oil producers, and we’re continuing investment and exploration around five operated hubs: Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika, Thunder Horse and Argos.
The centerpiece of bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project is Argos, a new semi-submersible floating production platform we brought online in 2023. It provides an additional source of crude supply at a time of heightened concerns about energy security and affordability and plays a key role in high-grading our hydrocarbons portfolio with high-margin, lower emission barrels.
bp is working safely and responsibly toward our next wave of deepwater projects in the Gulf of America.
Kaskida and Tiber, both located in the Paleogene-age Wilcox section approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, are the first of several bp-discovered resources we plan to develop.
Harnessing the latest technological innovations of our industry and the ingenuity of our teams, these projects are an important part of our long-term strategy to deliver secure, affordable and reliable energy the world needs.
Nearly 200 miles south of New Orleans, the Argos platform operates at a water depth of 4,500 feet, and can produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) through a subsea production system.
Operating in more than 7,000 feet of water and located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans, Atlantis’ production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.
The Atlantis North project includes the drilling and completion new wells and the addition of subsea infrastructure to tieback to bp’s existing Atlantis platform. It will utilize available production capacity at the Atlantis hub.
In 2016 bp sanctioned the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of America, highlighting its long–term commitment to the region.
Mad Dog 2 includes a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells.
Servicing multiple fields, Na Kika is located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in 6,340 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 130,000 barrels of oil and 550 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
The Na Kika Phase 3 project includes the drilling and completion of two new wells and subsea infrastructure to tieback to the existing Na Kika platform.
Located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans and in 6,050 feet of water, Thunder Horse is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
