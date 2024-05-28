How bp tracks weather to keep its people and assets safe

This story is part of a series that illustrates the depth and breadth of bp’s safety efforts.



Mike Fuori knows the date he first became fascinated by the weather: March 13, 1993.

“It was the storm of the century,” he recalls. Now a meteorologist for bp in the US, Fuori remembers how the storm’s rain, thunder, lightning and snow came all at once. It was unlike anything he’d ever seen in Atlanta, where he grew up. From that experience, Fuori knew he wanted to keep people safe by studying the weather – and telling them about it on TV.

As a student at Florida State University, Fuori created the student-led weather program, which still operates to this day. Run by a team of four, it’s a 30-minute broadcast that keeps students up-to-date on the weather of the day. He also starred as part of the weather teams on different news stations around Georgia.

Since joining bp in 2012, Fuori has played a critical role in helping keep the company’s US-based people – and assets – safe from severe weather events. That’s a big task: nearly one-third of bp’s global employee base – about 30,000 people – are based in the US, more than anywhere else in the world. Nearly every major bp business has a presence in the US.

Of bp’s US businesses, the company’s Gulf of Mexico assets are most at-risk for hurricanes. The five bp-operated platforms in the Gulf of Mexico are a crucial source of US energy – providing roughly 300,000 barrels of oil per day, high-quality jobs and a large investment for the Gulf Coast region. Several hundred bp employees and contractors work directly on those platforms.

Along with his work for the Gulf of Mexico, Fuori tracks weather for over 200 bp sites in the US and around the world. This includes providing forecasts for our onshore wind farms, refineries, onshore oil and gas production, corporate offices and more.