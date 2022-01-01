Our platforms

Map showing the Gulf of Mexico platforms
Argos, the centerpiece of the Mad Dog 2 project is the company’s fifth platform in the Gulf of Mexico – and the first new platform since Thunder Horse began production in 2008. As a semi-submersible, floating production platform, Argos will provide bp with an estimated 25% increase in production capacity in the region when it comes online in 2023.
Nearly 200 miles south of New Orleans, the Argos platform operates at a water depth of 4,500 feet, and can produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) through a subsea production system from 14 production wells. It will be connected to and export oil and gas through nearby existing pipeline infrastructure.
Operating in more than 7,000 feet of water and located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans, Atlantis’ production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.
The Atlantis North project includes the drilling and completion new wells and the addition of subsea infrastructure to tieback to bp’s existing Atlantis platform. It will utilize available production capacity at the Atlantis hub.
In 2016 bp sanctioned the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico, highlighting its long–term commitment to the region despite the current low oil price environment.
Mad Dog 2 will include a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. Oil production is expected to begin in 2023.
Servicing multiple fields, Na Kika is located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in 6,340 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 130,000 barrels of oil and 550 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
The Na Kika Phase 3 project includes the drilling and completion of two new wells and subsea infrastructure to tieback to the existing Na Kika platform.
Located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans and in 6,050 feet of water, Thunder Horse is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
