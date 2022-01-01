Our platforms

Argos

Argos, the centerpiece of the Mad Dog 2 project is the company’s fifth platform in the Gulf of Mexico – and the first new platform since Thunder Horse began production in 2008. As a semi-submersible, floating production platform, Argos will provide bp with an estimated 25% increase in production capacity in the region when it comes online in 2023.

Nearly 200 miles south of New Orleans, the Argos platform operates at a water depth of 4,500 feet, and can produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) through a subsea production system from 14 production wells. It will be connected to and export oil and gas through nearby existing pipeline infrastructure.

