Production & operations

Our resilient hydrocarbons businesses are a key pillar in our transformation into an integrated energy company. Not only are emissions reductions here essential to achieving our net zero ambition, but these cash flows will also allow us to invest in the energy transition. As we go, we’ll continue our absolute focus on safety and operational reliability.
Critically we now aim to reduce operational emissions by 50% by 2030, compared with an aim of 30-35% previously, on the way to net zero by 2050 or sooner.
We are also aiming for net zero lifecycle emissions from the energy products we sell by 2050 or sooner – a significant advance from the previous aim of a 50% reduction in their emissions intensity. Additionally, our aim’s scope is expanding to include physically traded sales of energy products. For 2030 we are aiming for a 15-20% reduction in the lifecycle carbon intensity of these products.
bpx energy operates in the Permian Delaware and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and the Haynesville basin in Texas and Louisiana, focusing on safely producing higher-margin barrels while driving down emissions
bp operates five platforms within the Gulf of Mexico – Argos, Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse. Our Gulf of Mexico business is a crucial source of US energy and an important provider of jobs
bp owns or manages around 4,300 miles of pipelines – enough to stretch from Chicago to London – and carries an average of 1.1 million barrels of hydrocarbon products on a daily basis
bp operates large, modern refineries in Cherry Point, Washington; Whiting, Indiana; and Toledo, Ohio. Our three US refineries each play a key role in powering regional transportation networks
Biogas is generated by the decomposition of organic material at landfill sites, anaerobic digesters and other waste facilities – and demand for it is growing rapidly