Production & operations

We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future

 

Our resilient hydrocarbons businesses are a key pillar in our transformation into an integrated energy company. Not only are emissions reductions here essential to achieving our net zero ambition, but these cash flows will also allow us to invest in the energy transition. As we go, we’ll continue our absolute focus on safety and operational reliability. 

 

“The phrase ‘resilient hydrocarbons’ isn’t ordinary in the energy industry – and neither is what we’re planning to do with the cash flows they generate. In a word: change.”

 

Dave Lawler, bp America chairman and president

 

Critically we now aim to reduce operational emissions by 50% by 2030, compared with an aim of 30-35% previously, on the way to net zero by 2050 or sooner. 


We are also aiming for net zero lifecycle emissions from the energy products we sell by 2050 or sooner – a significant advance from the previous aim of a 50% reduction in their emissions intensity. Additionally, our aim’s scope is expanding to include physically traded sales of energy products. For 2030 we are aiming for a 15-20% reduction in the lifecycle carbon intensity of these products.

A man wearing a hard hat points a device at a pipe

bpx energy

bpx energy operates in the Permian Delaware and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and the Haynesville basin in Texas and Louisiana, focusing on safely producing higher-margin barrels while driving down emissions
A bp platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico

bp operates five platforms within the Gulf of Mexico – Argos, Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse. Our Gulf of Mexico business is a crucial source of US energy and an important provider of jobs
Several pipelines located next to each other at a bp facility

Pipelines & terminals

bp owns or manages around 4,300 miles of pipelines – enough to stretch from Chicago to London – and carries an average of 1.1 million barrels of hydrocarbon products on a daily basis
A picture of a row of pipes at a bp refinery at dusk with the sun setting in the background

Refineries

bp operates large, modern refineries in Cherry Point, Washington; Whiting, Indiana; and Toledo, Ohio. Our three US refineries each play a key role in powering regional transportation networks
An 18-wheeler trucks drives down a highway

Biogas sites

Biogas is generated by the decomposition of organic material at landfill sites, anaerobic digesters and other waste facilities – and demand for it is growing rapidly

