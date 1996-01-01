Terminals & pipelines

We strive to be an operationally excellent organization that has the right resources, people, processes and tools to consistently deliver best–in–class performance.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, pipeline operations are managed from control centers in Oklahoma and Washington. Additionally, bp holds an interest in multiple joint ventures, some of which are operated by third parties.

The pipeline industry is one of the most highly regulated industries in the United States. It is regulated by many state and federal agencies including the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). bp adheres to the highest standards of safety and has taken comprehensive steps to meet current state and federal pipeline safety and environmental regulation.

Contact

Land and right-of-way inquiries

Email: bpPipelinesROW@bp.com