Terminals & pipelines

bp’s US Terminals & Pipelines business serves as the transportation and delivery hub for bp businesses and third parties across America, moving and storing the energy resources that power economic growth
 

Every day, bp owns or manages more than 4,300 miles of pipelines carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products.

Customer information
East of Rockies Pipelines
Olympic Pipeline

Emergency contact information

bp pipeline emergencies: 1-800-548-6482

 

Olympic Pipe Line emergencies (Washington, Oregon): 1-888-271-8880

An operator standing by pipelines

Pipelines and community safety

Pipelines are everywhere. Our number one priority is ensuring the safety of our employees, customers, contractors and your community.

We strive to be an operationally excellent organization that has the right resources, people, processes and tools to consistently deliver best–in–class performance.

 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, pipeline operations are managed from control centers in Oklahoma and Washington. Additionally, bp holds an interest in multiple joint ventures, some of which are operated by third parties.

 

The pipeline industry is one of the most highly regulated industries in the United States. It is regulated by many state and federal agencies including the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). bp adheres to the highest standards of safety and has taken comprehensive steps to meet current state and federal pipeline safety and environmental regulation.

 

Land and right-of-way inquiries
Email: bpPipelinesROW@bp.com

