Terminals & pipelines

Every day, bp owns or manages more than 4,300 miles of pipelines carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products.
bp pipeline emergencies: 1-800-548-6482
Olympic Pipe Line emergencies (Washington, Oregon): 1-888-271-8880
Pipelines are everywhere. Our number one priority is ensuring the safety of our employees, customers, contractors and your community.
We strive to be an operationally excellent organization that has the right resources, people, processes and tools to consistently deliver best–in–class performance.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, pipeline operations are managed from control centers in Oklahoma and Washington. Additionally, bp holds an interest in multiple joint ventures, some of which are operated by third parties.
The pipeline industry is one of the most highly regulated industries in the United States. It is regulated by many state and federal agencies including the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). bp adheres to the highest standards of safety and has taken comprehensive steps to meet current state and federal pipeline safety and environmental regulation.
Land and right-of-way inquiries
Email: bpPipelinesROW@bp.com