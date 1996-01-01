Pipeline and community safety

The ability to transport one of our vital resources without damaging our environment is a unique advantage of pipelines. bp pipelines takes pride in its relationship with the people and their land throughout our system. Our efforts to maintain the pipeline routes and facilities include continuous monitoring of the system.

Our pipelines are monitored through a combination of systems and safety programs. Experienced pilots regularly fly over the pipeline routes. Where aerial patrols are restricted, we make periodic visual ground inspections. Also, computerized systems report and record the line pressures and the status of the operating equipment 24 hours a day to our manned control center. We comply with all state and federal regulations to ensure the safe operations and maintenance of our pipelines. In addition to physical operation and maintenance of the pipelines we also maintain the necessary ROW agreements for the pipelines.

The bp pipelines Land and Right-of-Way (ROW) department is responsible for activities related to the acquisition, divestment or modification of real estate agreements associated with bp Pipeline facilities.

Through negotiations with landowners, highway departments, and other government entities this department acquires, maintains or disposes of company interests for the pipelines, pump stations and storage terminals. Typical transactions include securing new easement, lease or license agreements and release of/or modification to existing agreements. Also, this department supervises the settlement of damage claims resulting from routine maintenance, repair projects and other pipeline construction activities. The ROW department is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of documents and agreements associated with real estate interests in pipeline operations.

Inquiries related to ROW agreements or damage claims and the bp pipelines system can be submitted by email to bpPipelinesROW@bp.com.