It is our top priority to protect the safety of communities where we operate.

As a responsible neighbor, we reach out to every school located within 600 feet of the pipelines we operate. We want to ensure you are aware of the following:



Pipeline location

Products transported through the pipeline

Signs of a pipeline release

How to properly respond to a pipeline leak

Emergency phone numbers

Materials to include in an emergency response plan



For additional information or to schedule an Emergency Preparedness meeting for your school, please email BPDamagePrevention@bp.com.